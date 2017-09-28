WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Castleford v St Helens

Board index Super League - Super 8s Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Castleford v St Helens

Post a reply
Castleford v St Helens
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 10:31 am
BESTY Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Feb 01, 2004 11:40 am
Posts: 2452
I'm really looking forward to tonight's game. It's a bit of a free hit for Saints and all the pressure and expectation is on Cas, it'll be interesting to see how they cope with that and also what game plan Powell uses. Do they play as they have and try and blow Saints away or start solid and build into it?

It's an intriguing one for me, particularly as we'll be hoping to play the winners.

I think Saints will pinch it but wouldn't mind either team winning to be truthful. I just hope for a good game with no controversy.
easty wrote"If you want to watch the best R.L players in the country then at the moment you'll be choosing Leeds or Hull F.C. If you want to watch your R.L in one of the best stadiums in the country you'll be again wanting Hull F.C."
Re: Castleford v St Helens
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 11:48 am
PCollinson1990 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 752
BESTY wrote:
I'm really looking forward to tonight's game. It's a bit of a free hit for Saints and all the pressure and expectation is on Cas, it'll be interesting to see how they cope with that and also what game plan Powell uses. Do they play as they have and try and blow Saints away or start solid and build into it?

It's an intriguing one for me, particularly as we'll be hoping to play the winners.

I think Saints will pinch it but wouldn't mind either team winning to be truthful. I just hope for a good game with no controversy.


I want Cas to win as they deserve it, I want Saints to win as they'd be a little easier in the final (if we get there)
Re: Castleford v St Helens
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 12:37 pm
Freddie Miller. Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Nov 20, 2011 2:44 am
Posts: 428
Location: Australia
May the best team win tonight. We will play the victor at Old Trafford.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: barton baird, BESTY, Bing [Bot], bonaire, DannyB, fosdyke99, Karen, Marcus's Bicycle, mosher, Opinion from the Shed, PCollinson1990, shauney, spegs, swissfan and 204 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,639,1142,92376,2534,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Sat 30th Sep : 14:30
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sat 30th Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM