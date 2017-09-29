|
Joined: Mon May 15, 2017 4:21 pm
Posts: 92
FlexWheeler wrote:
Actually the lesson(which still stands BTW) was that no matter how easily you stroll through the regular season the playoffs nearly always come down to fine margins, and last night proved it. You will almost never see a team outscored 5 tries to 3 and still win the game.
To be 10 points up in a GF semi and concede 3 tries in the last 10 minutes is a complete shocker, all Percival had to do was convert one of the those last 3 tries. The obstruction was correct but needless, the kick from Gale was a complete howler and no one would have got near Barba. Cas played one of the biggest get out of jail cards I've ever seen. Next week is now another step and hurdle to overcome, there's no reason to think Cas won't because they've dealt with almost everything so far, but this time trust people when they say things are different at Old trafford, because they are. The pressure cranks up ten fold, and how many times you thrashed a team during the regular season means nothing.
Still, Cas will probably win.
Rather then another episode of anti Cas rubbish it could be summed up much easier by giving the very tag to Saints that everybody expected and hoped to pin on Cas. Chokers!
Cocky cakky Cas by plenty.
Fri Sep 29, 2017 12:38 pm
Joined:
Fri May 06, 2005 9:33 pmPosts:
623
Did we deserve to win? Maybe, maybe not but at the end of the day the result stands no matter who 'deserved' to win.
I doubt any Cas fan thought it was going to be easy no matter how well we did during the season as it's a totally different thing to play in big matches over a regular season game.
Yes Saints missed most of their kicks but that has nothing to do with Cas and in the end we found a way to win - might have been lucky but sometimes you need that little bit of luck to go in your favour, many other teams have had it over the years.
When it comes to next week I expect the same again no matter who we play. The semi will have helped a lot in giving players exposure to those types of games and that it's truly not over until the whistle has been blown and the ball is out of action.
Fri Sep 29, 2017 12:59 pm
Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3456
FlexWheeler wrote:
No, that isn't a lesson . At no stage did I think it would be a walk in the park. It's playoff rugby, it's gunna be tight cagey and the intensity up a level. We didn't play well last night, but we found a way to win, again , all you have to do in playoff rugby. If we are going to win at old Trafford, no matter who we play next week, we have to be better. We haven't relied on luck at all this season but so what, we got some last night. Are you telling me that Saints haven't ever got lucky before ? That leeds never got lucky during the last 10 years ? If I know all this, then I'm pretty damn sure anyone who matters associated with the club will know it.
The smugness of some of the cretins on here who were praying for Saints to win just to label the choker card at Cas is laughable.
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."
An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
Fri Sep 29, 2017 1:26 pm
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8583
Towns88 wrote:
No, that isn't a lesson . At no stage did I think it would be a walk in the park. It's playoff rugby, it's gunna be tight cagey and the intensity up a level. We didn't play well last night, but we found a way to win, again , all you have to do in playoff rugby. If we are going to win at old Trafford, no matter who we play next week, we have to be better. We haven't relied on luck at all this season but so what, we got some last night. Are you telling me that Saints haven't ever got lucky before ? That leeds never got lucky during the last 10 years ? If I know all this, then I'm pretty damn sure anyone who matters associated with the club will know it.
The smugness of some of the cretins on here who were praying for Saints to win just to label the choker card at Cas is laughable.
Saints probably shouldnt have made the play off's.
Their luck was all used up with their smash and grab victory over Wakefield. (yes, it still hurts)
Fri Sep 29, 2017 2:09 pm
Joined: Mon Mar 30, 2009 10:45 pm
Posts: 4903
A lot of luck for them in the Salford league game where lui inexplicably tried a chip over the top right on the hooter and gifted Saints a win they should have never got.
|