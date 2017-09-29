FlexWheeler wrote: Actually the lesson(which still stands BTW) was that no matter how easily you stroll through the regular season the playoffs nearly always come down to fine margins, and last night proved it. You will almost never see a team outscored 5 tries to 3 and still win the game.



To be 10 points up in a GF semi and concede 3 tries in the last 10 minutes is a complete shocker, all Percival had to do was convert one of the those last 3 tries. The obstruction was correct but needless, the kick from Gale was a complete howler and no one would have got near Barba. Cas played one of the biggest get out of jail cards I've ever seen. Next week is now another step and hurdle to overcome, there's no reason to think Cas won't because they've dealt with almost everything so far, but this time trust people when they say things are different at Old trafford, because they are. The pressure cranks up ten fold, and how many times you thrashed a team during the regular season means nothing.



Still, Cas will probably win.

No, that isn't a lesson . At no stage did I think it would be a walk in the park. It's playoff rugby, it's gunna be tight cagey and the intensity up a level. We didn't play well last night, but we found a way to win, again , all you have to do in playoff rugby. If we are going to win at old Trafford, no matter who we play next week, we have to be better. We haven't relied on luck at all this season but so what, we got some last night. Are you telling me that Saints haven't ever got lucky before ? That leeds never got lucky during the last 10 years ? If I know all this, then I'm pretty damn sure anyone who matters associated with the club will know it.The smugness of some of the cretins on here who were praying for Saints to win just to label the choker card at Cas is laughable.