WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v St. Helens - 20:00:00

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v St. Helens - 20:00:00

Post a reply
Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v St. Helens - 20:00:00
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 10:27 am
craig hkr Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 926
cas all the way wrote:
Hull don't worry us either so that's fine. You beat us at your place. We beat you at ours. (Yeh you beat us with 6/7 first teamers out) who knows at a neutral venue.


In the cup and first league game whom was the referee?
Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v St. Helens - 20:00:00
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 10:29 am
BESTY Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Feb 01, 2004 11:40 am
Posts: 2455
I bet Mark Percival's kicking himself this morning, although he'd probably miss, lol.
easty wrote"If you want to watch the best R.L players in the country then at the moment you'll be choosing Leeds or Hull F.C. If you want to watch your R.L in one of the best stadiums in the country you'll be again wanting Hull F.C."
Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v St. Helens - 20:00:00
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 10:30 am
sgtwilko Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 08, 2006 4:33 pm
Posts: 7036
Location: Central Coast
tigertot wrote:
The Cas players barely moved, similar to fatty Smith's pathetic attempt. Cas won, take it like a man.

Not read the thread but read this post. Tigertot, if this is a about the obstruction then it is what it is. An obstruction. If he hadn't done it Barba still gets the ball and it's game over. Poor judgement by the saints player. It's a game of fine margins!
Odemwingie wrote:
I hope his career is over.(regarding danny mcguires injury 2010 play offs)

Ewwenorfolk wrote:
I'm glad McGuire got injured, hope he's out for about 10 months

Bulls4Champs2010 wrote:
Price, Civ, Beaver, Moz and Wiki. Peacock is not in the catagory of these special players.

McLaren_Field wrote:
To be fair, their teams are also inconsequential to their own fans judging by the amount of traffic that all the other boards get

Warrington Wolf wrote:
If you win the weekly rounds then without doubt you are the champions.
Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v St. Helens - 20:00:00
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 10:47 am
Biff Tannen User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 5485
Location: Hill Valley
secondstanza wrote:
Absolutely. I hope for a Hull v Cas final as it will give us a new name and probably the best possible final. Hull or Leeds certainly won't be the type to ease off but finals footy is a different beast. Cas have survived despite their mistakes and thus can learn from it so I think we'll see a more composed Cas next week which should make for one of the best finals in recent years.


Cas have played two big knock out games this year, they were comfortably beaten in one and despite showing great nerve to get through last night at the death were not at their usual standard and were fortunate Saints missed so many kicks and a crazy penalty got them out of jail.

The pressure will be even bigger next week. I know this is not the Leeds of old but they have done OT many times, it wont faze the team one bit and Hull will be an even bigger obsticale given their big final victories now and big wins over Cas this year they will go there full of confidence.

Anyway, looking forward to another good game tonight, the final should be great whoever it is an all west yorkshire derby or a new name on the cup which would be long over due.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!
Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v St. Helens - 20:00:00
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 11:37 am
cas all the way User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jan 28, 2005 10:15 pm
Posts: 2697
Location: advertising my villa
roader wrote:
They didn't stand, they moved across the players path.

Just like what happened with Matty Smith's attempt. Difference is....his went wide so nobody mentions it.
Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v St. Helens - 20:00:00
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 11:37 am
Parkside Freddie Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon May 15, 2017 4:21 pm
Posts: 91
Cas will have learned plenty from last night.

They had some luck, but they didn't choke as many predicted and hoped, neither did they choke in the KO cup game when they put 50 on Saints, neither did they choke the night they beat Wakefield to lift the shield.

Did they choke in the cup game against Hull? Maybe, but let's remember it finished 4 tries all but more importantly Hull away was just a tough fixture full stop for any team. Losing to the better team and cup holders is not choking, merely just defeat.

Leeds have looked for revenge over Cas every game since the 66-10 humiliating and have come up well short, just like they did when they were played off the park by Hull in the cup semi. Are they chokers?

Hull will be tough for Cas, and that's why Cas fans will be hoping Leeds get the win tonight.

There's little to fear for Cas if they get Leeds in the final, this isn't the class of 2015, not even close.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Angelus, atomic, Biff Tannen, braytontiger, Bulls Boy 2011, captaincaveman, cas all the way, casben, caslad75, Dave K., Faxtastic123, financialtimes, g_balls, Gallanteer, Hillbilly_Red, Lord Byron, Parkside Freddie, Roy Haggerty, Tharg The Mighty, Top Saint, Towns88, warrior24, wire-flyer, Ziggy Stardust and 215 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,639,9292,31176,2534,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 19:45
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 14:30
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM