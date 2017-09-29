secondstanza wrote: Absolutely. I hope for a Hull v Cas final as it will give us a new name and probably the best possible final. Hull or Leeds certainly won't be the type to ease off but finals footy is a different beast. Cas have survived despite their mistakes and thus can learn from it so I think we'll see a more composed Cas next week which should make for one of the best finals in recent years.

Cas have played two big knock out games this year, they were comfortably beaten in one and despite showing great nerve to get through last night at the death were not at their usual standard and were fortunate Saints missed so many kicks and a crazy penalty got them out of jail.The pressure will be even bigger next week. I know this is not the Leeds of old but they have done OT many times, it wont faze the team one bit and Hull will be an even bigger obsticale given their big final victories now and big wins over Cas this year they will go there full of confidence.Anyway, looking forward to another good game tonight, the final should be great whoever it is an all west yorkshire derby or a new name on the cup which would be long over due.