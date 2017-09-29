Cas will have learned plenty from last night.
They had some luck, but they didn't choke as many predicted and hoped, neither did they choke in the KO cup game when they put 50 on Saints, neither did they choke the night they beat Wakefield to lift the shield.
Did they choke in the cup game against Hull? Maybe, but let's remember it finished 4 tries all but more importantly Hull away was just a tough fixture full stop for any team. Losing to the better team and cup holders is not choking, merely just defeat.
Leeds have looked for revenge over Cas every game since the 66-10 humiliating and have come up well short, just like they did when they were played off the park by Hull in the cup semi. Are they chokers?
Hull will be tough for Cas, and that's why Cas fans will be hoping Leeds get the win tonight.
There's little to fear for Cas if they get Leeds in thr final, this isn't the class of 2015 by any stretch.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Angelus, atomic, Biff Tannen, braytontiger, Bulls Boy 2011, captaincaveman, cas all the way, casben, caslad75, Dave K., Faxtastic123, financialtimes, g_balls, Gallanteer, Hillbilly_Red, Lord Byron, Parkside Freddie, roopy, Roy Haggerty, Tharg The Mighty, Top Saint, Towns88, warrior24, wire-flyer, Ziggy Stardust and 214 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,639,929
|2,311
|76,253
|4,491
|SET
|