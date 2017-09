PrinterThe wrote: Cas completely fluffed the last 10 mins. To be 10 up with 10 to play and concede 3 tries in 7 mins would've gone down as one of the worst chokes in memory but were let off by Percival having a 'mare with the boot and Morgan's brain fart. Will open the question of will they be able to handle the pressure if it's close towards the final minutes at Old Trafford.

Absolutely. I hope for a Hull v Cas final as it will give us a new name and probably the best possible final. Hull or Leeds certainly won't be the type to ease off but finals footy is a different beast. Cas have survived despite their mistakes and thus can learn from it so I think we'll see a more composed Cas next week which should make for one of the best finals in recent years.