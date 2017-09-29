WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v St. Helens - 20:00:00

Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 8:28 am
roader
Joined: Mon May 05, 2008 5:38 pm
Posts: 872
It seems Cas are allowed to obstruct players at the drop goal and get away with it, unlike Ryan Morgan.
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 8:38 am
tigertot
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 15209
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
roader wrote:
It seems Cas are allowed to obstruct players at the drop goal and get away with it, unlike Ryan Morgan.


The Cas players barely moved, similar to fatty Smith's pathetic attempt. Cas won, take it like a man.
Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.
A member of the victorious liberal metropolitan elite.
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 8:45 am
roader
Joined: Mon May 05, 2008 5:38 pm
Posts: 872
tigertot wrote:
The Cas players barely moved, similar to fatty Smith's pathetic attempt. Cas won, take it like a man.


I will when refs start looking both ways.
