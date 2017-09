West Leeds Rhino wrote: Did nobody else not think that Gale had completely fluffed it when he kicked it straight to Barba on the last tackle with 30 second to go?! Out of all the last tackle options to win the game, that must have been up there with the worst. Good job the penalty came even though in reality it didn't obstruct Shenton as he was nowhere near the ball.

Cas completely fluffed the last 10 mins. To be 10 up with 10 to play and concede 3 tries in 7 mins would've gone down as one of the worst chokes in memory but were let off by Percival having a 'mare with the boot and Morgan's brain fart. Will open the question of will they be able to handle the pressure if it's close towards the final minutes at Old Trafford.