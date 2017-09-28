WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v St. Helens - 20:00:00

Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v St. Helens - 20:00:00
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 9:58 pm
Jake the Peg
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26429
cas all the way wrote:
Such a shame aye.

you're not wrong. I'd much rather play cas next week
Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v St. Helens - 20:00:00
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 10:06 pm
giddyupoldfella
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Sep 14, 2009 6:44 pm
Posts: 483
Location: on route to old trafford via wembley
Parkside Freddie wrote:
Is it right Hull haven't won at Headingley for 8 years?

Cod heads appear to supremely confident.
It's Lee Radford's fault, the guy just fills you with confidence.
Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v St. Helens - 20:00:00
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 10:12 pm
number 6
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 10515
[quote="craig hkr"]


And I thought saints were the only losers tonight. How wrong, you showed up
Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v St. Helens - 20:00:00
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 10:14 pm
Call Me God
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 86
Parkside Freddie wrote:
Hopefully they get their bitches Leeds next week and lift the trophy.

Me and Brian Mc have history and I still don't rate him as a coach, but if it's leeds v cas at OT, then it's leeds every day of the week...but I think Hull might just do it!
Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v St. Helens - 20:00:00
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 10:17 pm
cas all the way
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jan 28, 2005 10:15 pm
Posts: 2696
Location: advertising my villa
Jake the Peg wrote:
you're not wrong. I'd much rather play cas next week


Hull don't worry us either so that's fine. You beat us at your place. We beat you at ours. (Yeh you beat us with 6/7 first teamers out) who knows at a neutral venue.
Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v St. Helens - 20:00:00
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 10:29 pm
Parkside Freddie

Joined: Mon May 15, 2017 4:21 pm
Posts: 89
Call Me God wrote:
Me and Brian Mc have history and I still don't rate him as a coach, but if it's leeds v cas at OT, then it's leeds every day of the week...but I think Hull might just do it!



Every day of the week, but just not for a few years?

Don't give me guff about Leeds being battle hardened and all about thr big occasion, Hull absolutely schooled Leeds in the cup semi.
Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v St. Helens - 20:00:00
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 11:24 pm
BD
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 20, 2006 12:09 pm
Posts: 7031
Location: Wakefield, unfortunately
Jake the Peg wrote:
you're not wrong. I'd much rather play cas next week


Not through to the final yet lad! One game at a time...
Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v St. Helens - 20:00:00
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 12:08 am
poppys mum
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon May 30, 2005 12:03 pm
Posts: 3965
Location: Castleford
AntonyGiant wrote:
Going for a Saints win, in a close battle. Saints defence will tough this one out.
Big game nerves for Castleford won't be there downfall, just a good solid Saints side.

I hope the Cas fans are ready for the big game chokers tag to be thrown at them wether it's the case or not.


:)
[img]//www.rlfans.com/images/sigs/castigers.gif[\img]
Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v St. Helens - 20:00:00
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 12:47 am
Towns88
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3453
FlexWheeler wrote:
Cars fans have learnt a profound lesson tonight.

A profound lesson.



Yep. I learnt to never write off this side coached by Daryl Powell. Pretty profound indeed.
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
Previous

