Upanunder wrote: Yeah well done Cas, don't think they're hitting anything like their regular season form but they dug it out all the same.

It would have been a travesty if saints had gone through, not that I've got anything against them but they just haven't been worthy this season, but that's knockout RL for ya.

maybe not over the season but much the better side on the night and if they had anyone who can kick goals they'd be at OT next week