Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5425
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
Justin Holbrook in his post game interview gave no credit to Cas.....bitter Aussie sod. Have some humility.
Mac out!
Thu Sep 28, 2017 9:33 pm
Joined:
Fri Jan 28, 2005 10:15 pm
2694Location:
advertising my villa
Orrell Lad wrote:
This is where we see what the "Champions" are made of
Hahahahahahaha. Say that again sunshine. Mwah
Thu Sep 28, 2017 9:35 pm
Joined: Mon May 15, 2017 4:21 pm
Posts: 88
Is it right Hull haven't won at Headingley for 8 years?
Cod heads appear to supremely confident.
Thu Sep 28, 2017 9:36 pm
Joined: Mon May 15, 2017 4:21 pm
Posts: 88
wire-quin wrote:
Justin Holbrook in his post game interview gave no credit to Cas.....bitter Aussie sod. Have some humility.
To be fair he was probably still thinking wtf just happened.
Thu Sep 28, 2017 9:40 pm
Joined: Thu Mar 25, 2010 11:49 am
Posts: 2850
Location: WF4
FlexWheeler wrote:
Cars fans have learnt a profound lesson tonight.
A profound lesson.
Never write off the Saints? Oh, hang on.
Even Custer couldn't muster a stampede like this.
Thu Sep 28, 2017 9:42 pm
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8580
That was a great second half for the (almost) neutral, knife edge stuff and massive jeopardy, brilliant.
Saints must have though the game was done and then get suckered from the short kick off.
Great watch and credit to both teams.
More of the same tomorrow please.
Thu Sep 28, 2017 9:43 pm
Joined: Tue Jul 22, 2014 6:05 pm
Posts: 108
Parkside Freddie wrote:
Is it right Hull haven't won at Headingley for 8 years?
Cod heads appear to supremely confident.
10 apparently. You must know different Hull fans to me. We're never confident against Leeds, ever.
Thu Sep 28, 2017 9:48 pm
Joined: Sat Mar 19, 2016 4:15 pm
Posts: 299
Yeah well done Cas, don't think they're hitting anything like their regular season form but they dug it out all the same.
It would have been a travesty if saints had gone through, not that I've got anything against them but they just haven't been worthy this season, but that's knockout RL for ya.
Thu Sep 28, 2017 9:52 pm
Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26429
Upanunder wrote:
Yeah well done Cas, don't think they're hitting anything like their regular season form but they dug it out all the same.
It would have been a travesty if saints had gone through, not that I've got anything against them but they just haven't been worthy this season, but that's knockout RL for ya.
maybe not over the season but much the better side on the night and if they had anyone who can kick goals they'd be at OT next week
Thu Sep 28, 2017 9:55 pm
Joined:
Fri Jan 28, 2005 10:15 pm
2694Location:
advertising my villa
Jake the Peg wrote:
maybe not over the season but much the better side on the night and if they had anyone who can kick goals they'd be at OT next week
Such a shame aye.
