Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v St. Helens - 20:00:00
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 9:32 pm
wire-quin User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5425
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
Justin Holbrook in his post game interview gave no credit to Cas.....bitter Aussie sod. Have some humility.
Mac out!
Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v St. Helens - 20:00:00
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 9:33 pm
cas all the way User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Jan 28, 2005 10:15 pm
Posts: 2694
Location: advertising my villa
Orrell Lad wrote:
This is where we see what the "Champions" are made of :lol:


Hahahahahahaha. Say that again sunshine. Mwah
Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v St. Helens - 20:00:00
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 9:35 pm
Parkside Freddie Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon May 15, 2017 4:21 pm
Posts: 88
Is it right Hull haven't won at Headingley for 8 years?

Cod heads appear to supremely confident.
Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v St. Helens - 20:00:00
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 9:36 pm
Parkside Freddie Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon May 15, 2017 4:21 pm
Posts: 88
wire-quin wrote:
Justin Holbrook in his post game interview gave no credit to Cas.....bitter Aussie sod. Have some humility.


To be fair he was probably still thinking wtf just happened.
Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v St. Helens - 20:00:00
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 9:40 pm
King Street Cat User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Mar 25, 2010 11:49 am
Posts: 2850
Location: WF4
FlexWheeler wrote:
Cars fans have learnt a profound lesson tonight.

A profound lesson.


Never write off the Saints? Oh, hang on.
Even Custer couldn't muster a stampede like this.
Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v St. Helens - 20:00:00
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 9:42 pm
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8580
That was a great second half for the (almost) neutral, knife edge stuff and massive jeopardy, brilliant.
Saints must have though the game was done and then get suckered from the short kick off.

Great watch and credit to both teams.

More of the same tomorrow please.
Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v St. Helens - 20:00:00
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 9:43 pm
Mike1970 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Tue Jul 22, 2014 6:05 pm
Posts: 108
Parkside Freddie wrote:
Is it right Hull haven't won at Headingley for 8 years?

Cod heads appear to supremely confident.


10 apparently. You must know different Hull fans to me. We're never confident against Leeds, ever.
Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v St. Helens - 20:00:00
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 9:48 pm
Upanunder Strong-running second rower
Joined: Sat Mar 19, 2016 4:15 pm
Posts: 299
Yeah well done Cas, don't think they're hitting anything like their regular season form but they dug it out all the same.
It would have been a travesty if saints had gone through, not that I've got anything against them but they just haven't been worthy this season, but that's knockout RL for ya.
Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v St. Helens - 20:00:00
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 9:52 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26429
Upanunder wrote:
Yeah well done Cas, don't think they're hitting anything like their regular season form but they dug it out all the same.
It would have been a travesty if saints had gone through, not that I've got anything against them but they just haven't been worthy this season, but that's knockout RL for ya.

maybe not over the season but much the better side on the night and if they had anyone who can kick goals they'd be at OT next week
Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v St. Helens - 20:00:00
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 9:55 pm
cas all the way User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Jan 28, 2005 10:15 pm
Posts: 2694
Location: advertising my villa
Jake the Peg wrote:
maybe not over the season but much the better side on the night and if they had anyone who can kick goals they'd be at OT next week


Such a shame aye.
