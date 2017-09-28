WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v St. Helens - 20:00:00

Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 8:23 pm
Call Me God




Saints need to score next.....
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 8:26 pm
knockersbumpMKII





Hmmm, the game is bent, two high tackles on the trot plus nowhere near onside, should have penalised Cas twice there and a warning for the two high tackles ...
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 8:30 pm
Call Me God




Game on.....
Will Castleford have the game management to get over the line?
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 8:32 pm
Hasbag






Gonna be a brilliant last 5 minutes!!
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 8:33 pm
Call Me God




Oh my giddy aunt....
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 8:33 pm
Fantastic Mr Catpiss





Saints should have got wilkin off the field earlier







Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 8:33 pm
Bull Mania





Great game! 1/4 from Percival is poor. Cost them
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 8:34 pm
Fantastic Mr Catpiss





Percival over thought that far too much,







Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 8:36 pm
the artist






you really need a reliable goal kicker at this level

Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 8:36 pm
Call Me God




Jesus wept.....I could've kicked that





   














