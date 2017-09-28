|
Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 74
|
Saints need to score next.....
|
|
Thu Sep 28, 2017 8:26 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3971
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
|
Hmmm, the game is bent, two high tackles on the trot plus nowhere near onside, should have penalised Cas twice there and a warning for the two high tackles ...
|
|
Thu Sep 28, 2017 8:30 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 74
|
Game on.....
Will Castleford have the game management to get over the line?
|
|
Thu Sep 28, 2017 8:32 pm
|
Joined: Sun Feb 26, 2012 7:52 pm
Posts: 1852
Location: Hull
|
Gonna be a brilliant last 5 minutes!!
|
|
Thu Sep 28, 2017 8:33 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 74
|
|
|
Thu Sep 28, 2017 8:33 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35457
Location: "The cuss i will?"
|
Saints should have got wilkin off the field earlier
|
"i have a phobia of Wolves"
"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.
"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."
|
Thu Sep 28, 2017 8:33 pm
|
Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4795
|
Great game! 1/4 from Percival is poor. Cost them
|
|
Thu Sep 28, 2017 8:34 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35457
Location: "The cuss i will?"
|
Percival over thought that far too much,
|
"i have a phobia of Wolves"
"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.
"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."
|
Thu Sep 28, 2017 8:36 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jan 16, 2003 5:40 pm
Posts: 6084
Location: At the cider bus, Worthy Farm, Somerset
|
you really need a reliable goal kicker at this level
|
The referee's indecision is final
|
Thu Sep 28, 2017 8:36 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 74
|
Jesus wept.....I could've kicked that
|
|