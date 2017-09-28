WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v St. Helens - 20:00:00

Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v St. Helens - 20:00:00
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 7:50 pm
Hasbag
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Feb 26, 2012 7:52 pm
Posts: 1850
Location: Hull
A lot of Cas players are lifting the legs up in the tackles tonight.
Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v St. Helens - 20:00:00
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 7:51 pm
supersuperfc
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun May 10, 2009 3:46 pm
Posts: 459
Gronk! wrote:
Nothing to do with nerves, that cheating waste of space Child is as per usual caning Cas and letting Saints get away with murder. The game is bent.


No game tonight?
Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v St. Helens - 20:00:00
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 7:54 pm
big grimmo
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Feb 09, 2011 7:43 pm
Posts: 104
To be fair I think if McCarthy scarsbrook was on the pitch on his own he'd still go down to a second attempt
Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v St. Helens - 20:00:00
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 7:55 pm
Seth
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 16, 2004 4:40 pm
Posts: 1723
Location: Meltham
I want cas to win, they deserve it for the way theyve played this year. Therell be some tears on the terraces if they dont.
Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v St. Helens - 20:00:00
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 7:58 pm
Bull Mania
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4793
Cas panicking. Trying to blow saints away instead of doing the ugly stuff. That was not the set to pass it down the line in your own 20m. One uo rugby, complete the set and turn saints around.
Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v St. Helens - 20:00:00
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 8:06 pm
GIANT DAZ
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm
Posts: 14847
Location: Overlooking the Canal
Find it quite amusing how on one of the rare occasions Cas aren't cruising it's the Ref's fault !!!

Not really sure what they're booing and complaining about, can't see anything major that could have upset them.

NB: i'm watching on a 30 min delay.
"Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"

//adf.ly/1gMQkx

Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army ....
Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v St. Helens - 20:00:00
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 8:09 pm
Fantastic Mr Catpiss
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35454
Location: "The cuss i will?"
Ben roberts is having a stinker.
Image

"i have a phobia of Wolves"

"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.

"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."
Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v St. Helens - 20:00:00
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 8:19 pm
knockersbumpMKII
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3971
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
Gronk! wrote:
6 or 7-1 penalty count in Saints favour. Hardly a fairly called game. Scarsbrook has "won" 2 penalties that should have gone the other way. Saints on every single shot are stood directly in front of the ref yet not once called for offside?

Hmm, balancing out at the moment to be fair, Child was correctly pinging Cas in that first half, but ATEOTD you gotta get over it, you're not as clean a team as you think, plenty this season you got away with murder.
Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v St. Helens - 20:00:00
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 8:21 pm
Bulls Boy 2011
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 3101
Location: Shipley, Bradford
Adam Milner........take a bow son!
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)
Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v St. Helens - 20:00:00
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 8:23 pm
GIANT DAZ
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm
Posts: 14847
Location: Overlooking the Canal
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
Hmm, balancing out at the moment to be fair, Child was correctly pinging Cas in that first half, but ATEOTD you gotta get over it, you're not as clean a team as you think, plenty this season you got away with murder.



they were probably one of the worse teams for spoiling and play acting at ours in the 8's recently.
they didn't need to be.
"Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"

//adf.ly/1gMQkx

Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army ....
