|
Joined: Sun Feb 26, 2012 7:52 pm
Posts: 1850
Location: Hull
|
A lot of Cas players are lifting the legs up in the tackles tonight.
|
|
Thu Sep 28, 2017 7:51 pm
|
Joined: Sun May 10, 2009 3:46 pm
Posts: 459
|
Gronk! wrote:
Nothing to do with nerves, that cheating waste of space Child is as per usual caning Cas and letting Saints get away with murder. The game is bent.
No game tonight?
|
|
Thu Sep 28, 2017 7:54 pm
|
Joined: Wed Feb 09, 2011 7:43 pm
Posts: 104
|
To be fair I think if McCarthy scarsbrook was on the pitch on his own he'd still go down to a second attempt
|
|
Thu Sep 28, 2017 7:55 pm
|
Seth
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Mar 16, 2004 4:40 pm
Posts: 1723
Location: Meltham
|
I want cas to win, they deserve it for the way theyve played this year. Therell be some tears on the terraces if they dont.
|
|
Thu Sep 28, 2017 7:58 pm
|
Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4793
|
Cas panicking. Trying to blow saints away instead of doing the ugly stuff. That was not the set to pass it down the line in your own 20m. One uo rugby, complete the set and turn saints around.
|
|
Thu Sep 28, 2017 8:06 pm
|
Joined:
Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pmPosts:
14847Location:
Overlooking the Canal
|
Find it quite amusing how on one of the rare occasions Cas aren't cruising it's the Ref's fault !!!
Not really sure what they're booing and complaining about, can't see anything major that could have upset them.
NB: i'm watching on a 30 min delay.
|
"Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"
//adf.ly/1gMQkx
Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army ....
|
Thu Sep 28, 2017 8:09 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35454
Location: "The cuss i will?"
|
Ben roberts is having a stinker.
|
"i have a phobia of Wolves"
"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.
"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."
|
Thu Sep 28, 2017 8:19 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3971
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
|
Gronk! wrote:
6 or 7-1 penalty count in Saints favour. Hardly a fairly called game. Scarsbrook has "won" 2 penalties that should have gone the other way. Saints on every single shot are stood directly in front of the ref yet not once called for offside?
Hmm, balancing out at the moment to be fair, Child was correctly pinging Cas in that first half, but ATEOTD you gotta get over it, you're not as clean a team as you think, plenty this season you got away with murder.
|
|
Thu Sep 28, 2017 8:21 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 3101
Location: Shipley, Bradford
|
Adam Milner........take a bow son!
|
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'
Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth
|
Thu Sep 28, 2017 8:23 pm
|
Joined:
Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pmPosts:
14847Location:
Overlooking the Canal
|
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
Hmm, balancing out at the moment to be fair, Child was correctly pinging Cas in that first half, but ATEOTD you gotta get over it, you're not as clean a team as you think, plenty this season you got away with murder.
they were probably one of the worse teams for spoiling and play acting at ours in the 8's recently.
they didn't need to be.
|
"Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"
//adf.ly/1gMQkx
Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army ....
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: AntonyGiant, Bfd_Rhino, Biff Tannen, Big Steve, bramleyrhino, Budgiezilla, Bull Mania, Bulls Boy 2011, Call Me God, cas all the way, Cbr1000rr, CM Punk, ComeOnYouUll, FlexWheeler, Google Adsense [Bot], H53a, Hasbag, HKRYorkie, Khlav Kalash, knockersbumpMKII, Mike1970, MOUSE13, Orrell Lad, Paddyfc, Pal of Mine, ratticusfinch, Rebecca, rover 2000, serge le forge, Seth, Shifty Cat, Ste100Centurions, supersuperfc, Tharg The Mighty, The Magic Rat, Top Saint, wire-flyer, yorksguy1865 and 382 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,639,412
|2,522
|76,253
|4,491
|SET
|