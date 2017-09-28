WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v St. Helens - 20:00:00

Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 2:27 pm
Willzay User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6630
Cas will thrash Saints there outside backs will have a field day. Not even wily old Roby can't prevent the oncoming demolition.
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 2:30 pm
Biff Tannen User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 5477
Location: Hill Valley
Parkside Freddie wrote:
I think Cas will take this quite comfortably. People have been predicting their fall from grace all season and I can't see them cocking it up now.

Cas by 16.


That is the sensible call william, but as we all know the play offs are a different beast.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 2:44 pm
PrinterThe Free-scoring winger
Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1176
Saints don't usually go down without a fight when it comes to playoff games. This is the 3rd year on the trot they've gone to the LLS winners and they got real bloody close the previous two occasions.
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 3:22 pm
knockersbumpMKII Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3969
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
Cas by 12+, should be a quality game though and good luck to both teams and supporters.
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 3:29 pm
Hasbag User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Sun Feb 26, 2012 7:52 pm
Posts: 1847
Location: Hull
Gonna back Saints myself. By 13.
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 3:35 pm
moxi1 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Jul 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3542
Think saints will win, don't think Cas quite have that big game mentality to win this. Hope I'm wrong.
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 5:01 pm
brearley84 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 13243
Location: Huddersfield
cas to be in the middle 8's next season?

happened to warrington last year after winning lls

leeds year before

who knows!
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE
