Bull Mania wrote: I think Cas will try blow Saints away in the first 20 minutes. Cas are a much better team than Saints IMO and if they get a lead early on, i think the score could be 30+.



HOWEVER



If Saints hang in there for the first 20 minutes, it's game on. Suddenly the crowd get a bit twitchy, those fast, accurate passes go to ground, the fans and maybe some players start thinking "oh no here we go"



First 20 mins crucial for me.

Cas take the game in the 2nd 20 more often than not. I feel if we are down at half time we may lose. The first half is very important to keep our cool and do what we do.