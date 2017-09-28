|
Joined: Sat Dec 19, 2009 8:54 pm
Posts: 0
Location: "Don't pretend you want to talk to me, I know you hate me."
|
GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v St. Helens - 20:00:00
GENERAL CHAT ABOUT THE GAME, BUILD UP, THE ACTION AS IT HAPPENS AND AFTERMATH BELOW.
|
"You think you've got problems, what are you supposed to do if you're a manically depressed robot? No, don't bother to answer that, I'm fifty thousand times more intelligent than you and even I don't know the answer. It gives me a headache just trying to think down to your level."
|
Thu Sep 28, 2017 11:04 am
|
Joined: Thu Mar 25, 2010 11:49 am
Posts: 2846
Location: WF4
|
I've had a feeling for a while that Saints are going to win this. Cas must play how they have been doing all season, a cautious approach will be their undoing.
|
Even Custer couldn't muster a stampede like this.
|
Thu Sep 28, 2017 11:10 am
|
Joined: Mon May 15, 2017 4:21 pm
Posts: 82
|
I think Cas will take this quite comfortably. People have been predicting their fall from grace all season and I can't see them cocking it up now.
Cas by 16.
|
|
Thu Sep 28, 2017 11:46 am
|
Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 977
|
Saints at a canter
Regards
King James
|
|
Thu Sep 28, 2017 11:53 am
|
Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 4450
Location: Bradford
|
Marvin wrote:
GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v St. Helens - 20:00:00 GENERAL CHAT ABOUT THE GAME, BUILD UP, THE ACTION AS IT HAPPENS AND AFTERMATH BELOW.
This is wrong information.
The kick off is 7:45pm
for both semi finals.
|
|
Thu Sep 28, 2017 12:21 pm
|
Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 13238
Location: Huddersfield
|
castleford head and shoulders above any other team i have seen this season, expect them to win, st helens have the play off experience but dont think it will be enough this year, they arent great shakes themselves..
|
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE
|
Thu Sep 28, 2017 12:39 pm
|
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8577
|
Expect a very close game.
Although Cas have finished top of the pile quite comfortably both Saints and Hull (who I think will beat Leeds) have troubled Cas and now that the big prize is within their reach, the Tigers may just start to get stage fright.
Do they have golden point in the semi's ?
|
|
Thu Sep 28, 2017 12:48 pm
|
Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4791
|
I think Cas will try blow Saints away in the first 20 minutes. Cas are a much better team than Saints IMO and if they get a lead early on, i think the score could be 30+.
HOWEVER
If Saints hang in there for the first 20 minutes, it's game on. Suddenly the crowd get a bit twitchy, those fast, accurate passes go to ground, the fans and maybe some players start thinking "oh no here we go"
First 20 mins crucial for me.
|
|
Thu Sep 28, 2017 2:12 pm
|
Joined:
Fri Jan 28, 2005 10:15 pmPosts:
2688Location:
advertising my villa
|
Bull Mania wrote:
I think Cas will try blow Saints away in the first 20 minutes. Cas are a much better team than Saints IMO and if they get a lead early on, i think the score could be 30+.
HOWEVER
If Saints hang in there for the first 20 minutes, it's game on. Suddenly the crowd get a bit twitchy, those fast, accurate passes go to ground, the fans and maybe some players start thinking "oh no here we go"
First 20 mins crucial for me.
Cas take the game in the 2nd 20 more often than not. I feel if we are down at half time we may lose. The first half is very important to keep our cool and do what we do.
|
|
Thu Sep 28, 2017 2:27 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 5476
Location: Hill Valley
|
Bull Mania wrote:
I think Cas will try blow Saints away in the first 20 minutes. Cas are a much better team than Saints IMO and if they get a lead early on, i think the score could be 30+.
HOWEVER
If Saints hang in there for the first 20 minutes, it's game on. Suddenly the crowd get a bit twitchy, those fast, accurate passes go to ground, the fans and maybe some players start thinking "oh no here we go"
First 20 mins crucial for me.
This was exactly my thinking. Will either be a comfortable win for Cas or Saints will grind it out if they can keep it close first half.
Really looking forward to both semis.
|
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Biff Tannen, Big Jim Slade, BRIXTON, bullpower2014, Bulls Boy 2011, cas all the way, Gallanteer, GB, Grimmy, Hillbilly_Red, Hopie, knockersbumpMKII, leslie boyd, Paddyfc, poppys mum, PrinterThe, PurpleCheeseWarrior, SecondRowSaint, supersuperfc, The Devil's Advocate, tikkabull, TonyM19, Willzay and 203 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,639,169
|2,306
|76,253
|4,491
|SET
|