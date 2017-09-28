I think Cas will try blow Saints away in the first 20 minutes. Cas are a much better team than Saints IMO and if they get a lead early on, i think the score could be 30+.



HOWEVER



If Saints hang in there for the first 20 minutes, it's game on. Suddenly the crowd get a bit twitchy, those fast, accurate passes go to ground, the fans and maybe some players start thinking "oh no here we go"



First 20 mins crucial for me.