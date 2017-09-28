WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v St. Helens - 20:00:00

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v St. Helens - 20:00:00

Post a reply
GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v St. Helens - 20:00:00
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 10:30 am
Marvin User avatar
ADMIN
ADMIN

Joined: Sat Dec 19, 2009 8:54 pm
Posts: 0
Location: "Don't pretend you want to talk to me, I know you hate me."
GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v St. Helens - 20:00:00

GENERAL CHAT ABOUT THE GAME, BUILD UP, THE ACTION AS IT HAPPENS AND AFTERMATH BELOW.
"You think you've got problems, what are you supposed to do if you're a manically depressed robot? No, don't bother to answer that, I'm fifty thousand times more intelligent than you and even I don't know the answer. It gives me a headache just trying to think down to your level."
Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v St. Helens - 20:00:00
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 11:04 am
King Street Cat User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 25, 2010 11:49 am
Posts: 2846
Location: WF4
I've had a feeling for a while that Saints are going to win this. Cas must play how they have been doing all season, a cautious approach will be their undoing.
Even Custer couldn't muster a stampede like this.
Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v St. Helens - 20:00:00
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 11:10 am
Parkside Freddie Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon May 15, 2017 4:21 pm
Posts: 82
I think Cas will take this quite comfortably. People have been predicting their fall from grace all season and I can't see them cocking it up now.

Cas by 16.
Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v St. Helens - 20:00:00
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 11:46 am
Lebron James Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 977
Saints at a canter

Regards

King James
Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v St. Helens - 20:00:00
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 11:53 am
Nothus User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 4450
Location: Bradford
Marvin wrote:
GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v St. Helens - 20:00:00 GENERAL CHAT ABOUT THE GAME, BUILD UP, THE ACTION AS IT HAPPENS AND AFTERMATH BELOW.


This is wrong information.

The kick off is 7:45pm for both semi finals.
Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v St. Helens - 20:00:00
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 12:21 pm
brearley84 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 13238
Location: Huddersfield
castleford head and shoulders above any other team i have seen this season, expect them to win, st helens have the play off experience but dont think it will be enough this year, they arent great shakes themselves..
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE
Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v St. Helens - 20:00:00
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 12:39 pm
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8577
Expect a very close game.
Although Cas have finished top of the pile quite comfortably both Saints and Hull (who I think will beat Leeds) have troubled Cas and now that the big prize is within their reach, the Tigers may just start to get stage fright.

Do they have golden point in the semi's ?
Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v St. Helens - 20:00:00
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 12:48 pm
Bull Mania User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4791
I think Cas will try blow Saints away in the first 20 minutes. Cas are a much better team than Saints IMO and if they get a lead early on, i think the score could be 30+.

HOWEVER

If Saints hang in there for the first 20 minutes, it's game on. Suddenly the crowd get a bit twitchy, those fast, accurate passes go to ground, the fans and maybe some players start thinking "oh no here we go"

First 20 mins crucial for me.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: bramleyrhino, Bull Mania, casben, Five and last, fun time frankie, Grimmy, hooligan27, Mable_Syrup, Paddyfc, PrinterThe, rodney_trotter, sanjunien, SteveH, tad rhino, TheUnassumingBadger, TonyM19 and 268 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,639,1123,02676,2534,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Sat 30th Sep : 14:30
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sat 30th Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM