WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - LBSA trust

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers London Broncos LBSA trust

Post a reply
Re: LBSA trust
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 11:11 am
PC Plum User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Mar 15, 2006 1:46 pm
Posts: 1043
Location: Balamoray
Bostwick wrote:
The meeting went well. The lady from Supporters Direct explained how a trust would work, what they would be able to offer us as trust, what would be different if we were a trust and how it works in other clubs.
The guy from the Fulham Supporters Trust, who happens to be an Ealing Councillor. Spoke with passion on how their trust has been a force for good. How initially Fulham were somewhat hostile, but how they now have a good working relationship with them, that has proved to be positive for both the fans and club.
I am sure Steve will provide something in more depth later.
Sadly there was only a dozen or so of us there.


I hope this reflects the distances and complexity for most to get into central London on a Thursday evening rather than ambivalence.

I know if I’d been there, I'd be clued up, but I wasn’t, so …..

Can someone bullet point (briefly) what a Supporters Trust does and if there is a financial input, what that might be please.
Re: LBSA trust
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 11:20 am
nkpom Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Dec 30, 2003 4:22 pm
Posts: 664
Location: Southampton
To find out more I suggest you start here http://www.lbsa.org.uk/supporters-trust/. This will be updated next week with more info from Supporters Direct; we'll be consulting the whole membership again shortly.
I'll send Minutes and my impressions to all members probably over the weekend.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bostwick, itsmeagain, nkpom, PC Plum, The Chronicler of Chiswic, The Phantom Horseman and 84 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to London Broncos




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,644,7022,89976,2824,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TOMORROW : 18:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS
TV
  
  Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
WAL
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
WC:B
NZ
v
SAM
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
USA
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM