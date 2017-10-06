Bostwick wrote:

The meeting went well. The lady from Supporters Direct explained how a trust would work, what they would be able to offer us as trust, what would be different if we were a trust and how it works in other clubs.

The guy from the Fulham Supporters Trust, who happens to be an Ealing Councillor. Spoke with passion on how their trust has been a force for good. How initially Fulham were somewhat hostile, but how they now have a good working relationship with them, that has proved to be positive for both the fans and club.

I am sure Steve will provide something in more depth later.

Sadly there was only a dozen or so of us there.