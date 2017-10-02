Call Me God

nkpom wrote: Valid but blunt! In the current situation conversion to a Trust just means the stated commitment to be involved in the running and/or ownership of the Club, the formation of a legal entity to support this, and of course a statement that we're around for the long term! As I see it the job of a Trust is not to replace the largesse of a benefactor such as David, but to built a Club with a long term stable future securing an income stream that doesn't require disproportionate topping up by an individual.



'ON PAPER' the concept of a supporter owned club is a fantastic idea, but 'IN REALITY' it would require a level of income that can cover the back room staff wages, rosters wages, match day costs (police/stewards etc), rent on stadium and facilities, insurance costs, travel costs to away games for all teams.....and the list continues.



If we safely assume that DH has halved his annual input from 2 to 1 million or close to it, then every one of our 250 season ticket holders would need to fork out 4 grand......or, if every member of the current trust (600) 1,666.



If we look at the trust scenario, then that's the price of a beer, every day all year..........it is doable.



BUT: What level of expertise and staffing can we get on the current budget? Sponsorship as well as match day revenues will be the 2 additional main sources of income after central funding, so how will we attract the caliber of staff that we need.....can we afford them? Can we attract the right caliber of player to make us competitive whilst we continue to grow our youth pool to the extent where we supply our own players? Can we rebuild relationships across the region and get the wider RL community on board?



wire-quin wrote: Worcester come on GF

http://www.bbc.com/sport/rugby-union/41470141



Worcester are bottom of the Premiership table on one point, with their last victory coming against Bath in April last season .

Ringing any bells?



No?

How 'bout this?

my focus will remain on Warriors until the end of the season, where I hope to leave the club in a strong place to ensure it can be successful in the long-term

