Valid but blunt! In the current situation conversion to a Trust just means the stated commitment to be involved in the running and/or ownership of the Club, the formation of a legal entity to support this, and of course a statement that we're around for the long term! As I see it the job of a Trust is not to replace the largesse of a benefactor such as David, but to built a Club with a long term stable future securing an income stream that doesn't require disproportionate topping up by an individual.

Lets just focus on funding. If, I'm sure GF can give us figures, the current running costs are £1 million per year which DH puts in and the stated commitment from the trust is to 'secure an income stream that doesn't require disproportionate topping up by an individual.' On that basis lets go with 60;40.



Where and how will the trust raise £400k per annum?



You can't come out with a commitment(which will be legally binding potentially) without a business plan that underpins it. We're talking about professional sport in London not a pub soccer team in the west Yorkshire village league.



The reason for holding the meeting with Supporters Direct is to find out how A supporters trust would work, how it would be financed and what the legal implications of such a trust are.

SD was set for the very purpose of encouraging fan participation in sports clubs.

I would suggest fans attend the meeting and digest the information given, then make an informed decision. Not jump to conclusions wire-quin

Thats not true. There is a stated commitment that sets out specifics albeit not in detail but impart implied. As I said where will 400k come from. Just answer that.



It's a valid q? There must be a plan on how to raise the funds

Salford will not be a supporters trust, it will be run by a group of local business men aka new owners, with as stated one supporter who will have little or no say to make it look like it's a community run club. All Salford is in reality is an ownership handover. nkpom Cheeky half-back



If (when) the Broncos is a supporter majority owned Club then not having a plan would be a valid criticism. It's not and with a company with one shareholder the opportunity for a supporter board member isn't even there right now. That doesn't stop the supporters having aspirations, and organising and campaigning for a voice. We've offered talks about how supporters could contribute to a post David Broncos without success so far. I've also said repeatedly that personally I would welcome David as Trust Member Number 1! This is not an us and them; its a we. Since the depths of David walking away and resurrecting at Barnet the voice of the supporters is out there and growing. Question still remains whether we're strong enough to now formally become a Trust. Come to the meeting on Thursday, listen to Supporters Direct, and contribute to the debate.

