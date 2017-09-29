WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - LBSA trust

Re: LBSA trust
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 8:57 am
itsmeagain Strong-running second rower
no
Re: LBSA trust
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 9:04 am
northernbloke Strong-running second rower
My question is who will fund this trust?
Re: LBSA trust
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 9:23 am
nkpom Cheeky half-back
Valid but blunt! In the current situation conversion to a Trust just means the stated commitment to be involved in the running and/or ownership of the Club, the formation of a legal entity to support this, and of course a statement that we're around for the long term! As I see it the job of a Trust is not to replace the largesse of a benefactor such as David, but to built a Club with a long term stable future securing an income stream that doesn't require disproportionate topping up by an individual.
Re: LBSA trust
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 9:35 am
wire-quin User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Lets just focus on funding. If, I'm sure GF can give us figures, the current running costs are £1 million per year which DH puts in and the stated commitment from the trust is to 'secure an income stream that doesn't require disproportionate topping up by an individual.' On that basis lets go with 60;40.

Where and how will the trust raise £400k per annum?

You can't come out with a commitment(which will be legally binding potentially) without a business plan that underpins it. We're talking about professional sport in London not a pub soccer team in the west Yorkshire village league.

My hand wont be going up thats for sure.
Mac out!
Re: LBSA trust
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 10:42 am
Bostwick Free-scoring winger
The reason for holding the meeting with Supporters Direct is to find out how A supporters trust would work, how it would be financed and what the legal implications of such a trust are.
SD was set for the very purpose of encouraging fan participation in sports clubs.
I would suggest fans attend the meeting and digest the information given, then make an informed decision. Not jump to conclusions
Re: LBSA trust
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 12:47 pm
wire-quin User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
how A supporters trust would work


Thats not true. There is a stated commitment that sets out specifics albeit not in detail but impart implied. As I said where will 400k come from. Just answer that.
Mac out!
