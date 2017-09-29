WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - LBSA trust

Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 8:57 am
no
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 9:04 am
My question is who will fund this trust?
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 9:23 am
Valid but blunt! In the current situation conversion to a Trust just means the stated commitment to be involved in the running and/or ownership of the Club, the formation of a legal entity to support this, and of course a statement that we're around for the long term! As I see it the job of a Trust is not to replace the largesse of a benefactor such as David, but to built a Club with a long term stable future securing an income stream that doesn't require disproportionate topping up by an individual.
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 9:35 am
Lets just focus on funding. If, I'm sure GF can give us figures, the current running costs are £1 million per year which DH puts in and the stated commitment from the trust is to 'secure an income stream that doesn't require disproportionate topping up by an individual.' On that basis lets go with 60;40.

Where and how will the trust raise £400k per annum?

You can't come out with a commitment(which will be legally binding potentially) without a business plan that underpins it. We're talking about professional sport in London not a pub soccer team in the west Yorkshire village league.

My hand wont be going up thats for sure.
