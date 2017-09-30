|
This COULD be the death knell for Salford.
Pee poor attendances, team not "kicking on" after a great start to the season, a stadium that they may not own (in the future). It's not exactly a glowing cV for any potential owners/investors, is it.
MK has bowed to the inevitable Throwing good money after bad is not exactly shrewd
Neither glass half full or empty. Just a realist.
Sat Sep 30, 2017 8:31 am
charlie caroli wrote:
Marwan OWNS over 100 racehorses mainly in training with Richard Fahy,it is possible to Own a share of a Racehorse ,but not lease them, most of Marwans horses are named Gabrial after his son, and they wear his Grey and Gold colours making him the Owner.Charlie knows.
It obvious you don't know everything then. You can lease a horse outright or lease a share, own a share or sublet a share of a horse you lease in whole or part. You can called it any name if excepted for racing by the BRA as this is almost always not the breeding and/or stable name.
I don't know if Doc leases them or not...but for sure I don't ever recall seeing any of his horses run in claimer or selling stake races. I've never heard of him talking of breeding either.
On that evidence, it looks like he could lease them in whole, although it would be a very unique practice.
once a wire always a wire
Sat Sep 30, 2017 10:47 am
charlie caroli wrote:
Marwan OWNS over 100 racehorses mainly in training with Richard Fahy,it is possible to Own a share of a Racehorse ,but not lease them, most of Marwans horses are named Gabrial after his son, and they wear his Grey and Gold colours making him the Owner.Charlie knows.
His net worth is estimated at between $900 million and $3 billionhttps://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marwan_Koukash
Sat Sep 30, 2017 11:26 am
Joined:
Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pmPosts:
3342Location:
newton-le-willows
If that is genuine BWW then he either owns a good chunk of Kuwait or is a very shrewd businessman. If it is the latter he won't have made his fortune with throwing good money after bad so leaving Salford is understandable.
Sat Sep 30, 2017 11:53 am
Sat Sep 30, 2017 12:15 pm
Leigh owner says he would have a partnership with the Doctor in SL, if the Doctor wanted it.
Sat Sep 30, 2017 6:50 pm
Alan wrote:
Leigh owner says he would have a partnership with the Doctor in SL, if the Doctor wanted it.
That offer has now expired.
Sat Sep 30, 2017 7:03 pm
ninearches wrote:
If that is genuine BWW then he either owns a good chunk of Kuwait or is a very shrewd businessman. If it is the latter he won't have made his fortune with throwing good money after bad so leaving Salford is understandable.
its hard to believe that koukash has racked up anywhere near 3 billion quid from a number of dissolved management training companies and a hotel
and He took over £3million quids worth of debt when he took over salford. I'll bet you a pound he hands that same debt to whoever takes over. he never even used the Marquee rule he bitched about for for so long......
and come on if your up there with the worlds richest people would you live in rainford.......???
hardly Sheik Mansour is he
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017
Sat Sep 30, 2017 7:10 pm
So far it seems only pies have used the marquee to keep GW & ST
once a wire always a wire
Sun Oct 01, 2017 7:55 pm
rubber duckie wrote:
So far it seems only pies have used the marquee to keep GW & ST
Chris Sandow was our marquee player.
Nw sounds from Ryker Sear coming in 2017
