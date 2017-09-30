WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Koukash leaves Salford

Re: Koukash leaves Salford
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 7:04 am
lefty goldblatt
Joined: Fri Feb 05, 2010 5:25 pm
Posts: 5603
Location: South Stand.....bored
This COULD be the death knell for Salford.
Pee poor attendances, team not "kicking on" after a great start to the season, a stadium that they may not own (in the future). It's not exactly a glowing cV for any potential owners/investors, is it.

MK has bowed to the inevitable Throwing good money after bad is not exactly shrewd
Thanks for the memories, Tony.
Re: Koukash leaves Salford
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 8:31 am
rubber duckie
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8491
charlie caroli wrote:
Marwan OWNS over 100 racehorses mainly in training with Richard Fahy,it is possible to Own a share of a Racehorse ,but not lease them, most of Marwans horses are named Gabrial after his son, and they wear his Grey and Gold colours making him the Owner.Charlie knows.

It obvious you don't know everything then. You can lease a horse outright or lease a share, own a share or sublet a share of a horse you lease in whole or part. You can called it any name if excepted for racing by the BRA as this is almost always not the breeding and/or stable name.
I don't know if Doc leases them or not...but for sure I don't ever recall seeing any of his horses run in claimer or selling stake races. I've never heard of him talking of breeding either.

On that evidence, it looks like he could lease them in whole, although it would be a very unique practice.
once a wire always a wire
Re: Koukash leaves Salford
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 10:47 am
Builth Wells Wire
Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm
Posts: 2800
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
charlie caroli wrote:
Marwan OWNS over 100 racehorses mainly in training with Richard Fahy,it is possible to Own a share of a Racehorse ,but not lease them, most of Marwans horses are named Gabrial after his son, and they wear his Grey and Gold colours making him the Owner.Charlie knows.


His net worth is estimated at between $900 million and $3 billion

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marwan_Koukash
Re: Koukash leaves Salford
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 11:26 am
Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm
Posts: 3342
Location: newton-le-willows
If that is genuine BWW then he either owns a good chunk of Kuwait or is a very shrewd businessman. If it is the latter he won't have made his fortune with throwing good money after bad so leaving Salford is understandable.
Re: Koukash leaves Salford
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 11:53 am
Builth Wells Wire
Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm
Posts: 2800
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
http://www.news.com.au/sport/nrl/knight ... 0e657bea3e
Re: Koukash leaves Salford
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 12:15 pm
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9896
Location: Deep in Leytherland
Leigh owner says he would have a partnership with the Doctor in SL, if the Doctor wanted it.
Re: Koukash leaves Salford
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 6:50 pm
Builth Wells Wire
Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm
Posts: 2800
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
Alan wrote:
Leigh owner says he would have a partnership with the Doctor in SL, if the Doctor wanted it.


That offer has now expired.
Re: Koukash leaves Salford
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 7:03 pm
the flying biscuit
Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5407
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
ninearches wrote:
If that is genuine BWW then he either owns a good chunk of Kuwait or is a very shrewd businessman. If it is the latter he won't have made his fortune with throwing good money after bad so leaving Salford is understandable.




its hard to believe that koukash has racked up anywhere near 3 billion quid from a number of dissolved management training companies and a hotel

and He took over £3million quids worth of debt when he took over salford. I'll bet you a pound he hands that same debt to whoever takes over. he never even used the Marquee rule he bitched about for for so long......

and come on if your up there with the worlds richest people would you live in rainford.......???

hardly Sheik Mansour is he
Re: Koukash leaves Salford
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 7:10 pm
rubber duckie
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8491
So far it seems only pies have used the marquee to keep GW & ST
once a wire always a wire
