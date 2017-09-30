charlie caroli wrote: Marwan OWNS over 100 racehorses mainly in training with Richard Fahy,it is possible to Own a share of a Racehorse ,but not lease them, most of Marwans horses are named Gabrial after his son, and they wear his Grey and Gold colours making him the Owner.Charlie knows.

It obvious you don't know everything then. You can lease a horse outright or lease a share, own a share or sublet a share of a horse you lease in whole or part. You can called it any name if excepted for racing by the BRA as this is almost always not the breeding and/or stable name.I don't know if Doc leases them or not...but for sure I don't ever recall seeing any of his horses run in claimer or selling stake races. I've never heard of him talking of breeding either.On that evidence, it looks like he could lease them in whole, although it would be a very unique practice.