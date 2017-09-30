WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Koukash leaves Salford

Re: Koukash leaves Salford
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 7:04 am
lefty goldblatt User avatar
Joined: Fri Feb 05, 2010 5:25 pm
Posts: 5603
Location: South Stand.....bored
This COULD be the death knell for Salford.
Pee poor attendances, team not "kicking on" after a great start to the season, a stadium that they may not own (in the future). It's not exactly a glowing cV for any potential owners/investors, is it.

MK has bowed to the inevitable Throwing good money after bad is not exactly shrewd
Thanks for the memories, Tony.
Re: Koukash leaves Salford
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 8:31 am
rubber duckie User avatar
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8488
charlie caroli wrote:
Marwan OWNS over 100 racehorses mainly in training with Richard Fahy,it is possible to Own a share of a Racehorse ,but not lease them, most of Marwans horses are named Gabrial after his son, and they wear his Grey and Gold colours making him the Owner.Charlie knows.

It obvious you don't know everything then. You can lease a horse outright or lease a share, own a share or sublet a share you lease. You can called it any name excepted for racing as this is almost always not the breeding and/or stable name.
once a wire always a wire
