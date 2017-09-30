This COULD be the death knell for Salford.
Pee poor attendances, team not "kicking on" after a great start to the season, a stadium that they may not own (in the future). It's not exactly a glowing cV for any potential owners/investors, is it.
MK has bowed to the inevitable Throwing good money after bad is not exactly shrewd
