charlie caroli wrote: Marwan OWNS over 100 racehorses mainly in training with Richard Fahy,it is possible to Own a share of a Racehorse ,but not lease them, most of Marwans horses are named Gabrial after his son, and they wear his Grey and Gold colours making him the Owner.Charlie knows.

It obvious you don't know everything then. You can lease a horse outright or lease a share, own a share or sublet a share you lease. You can called it any name excepted for racing as this is almost always not the breeding and/or stable name.