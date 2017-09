When Koukash took over at Salford at the start of 2013 they were heading for going bust or likely to be relegated, whilst we were Challenge Cup holders and had been in the Grand Final the last season and were favourites or second favourites to win SL in 2013.



I can't remember if amongst his many grandiose claims at the time whether he predicted he would overtake Warrington before he left Salford, I'm sure we would all have laughed at him if he had.