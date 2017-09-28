WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Koukash leaves Salford

Re: Koukash leaves Salford
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 3:32 pm
karetaker
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3565
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
Did I read somewhere he doesn't actually own the horses, he just leases them.
Re: Koukash leaves Salford
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 5:40 pm
silver2
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Jul 18, 2006 8:06 pm
Posts: 832
Location: Warrington
To me this feels like BHS all over again. I can't see anyway that Salford can survive without his money, bearing in mind the poor support they've been having since their move to the new stadium.
Re: Koukash leaves Salford
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 5:42 pm
easyWire
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 381
Location: Dubai
Koukash to become Warringtons next big shareholder alongside Moran and Middleton?
Re: Koukash leaves Salford
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 7:53 pm
Wanderer
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Wed Sep 18, 2002 4:48 pm
Posts: 48960
Location: Doncaster
Or perhaps he may rekindle his interest in Bradford Bulls?
