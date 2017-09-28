WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Koukash leaves Salford

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Warrington Wolves Koukash leaves Salford

Post a reply
Re: Koukash leaves Salford
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 3:32 pm
karetaker User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3562
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
Did I read somewhere he doesn't actually own the horses, he just leases them.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, Asgardian13, Builth Wells Wire, DAG, dickyflourbag, easyWire, GB, Google [Bot], Irish Wire, Jimathay, karetaker, lefty goldblatt, lister, Longbarn Wire, rchick, rubber duckie, Rugby, Snaggletooth, The All New Chester Wire, The Riddler, Tiz Lad, Wanderer, Wiredeano, wolfie wales and 337 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,639,2233,16276,2534,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Sat 30th Sep : 14:30
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sat 30th Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM