Koukash leaves Salford
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 9:10 am
Wirefan User avatar
https://www.salfordreddevils.net/offici ... n-koukash/
Re: Koukash leaves Salford
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 9:15 am
Wires71 User avatar
Fair play establishing a trust, but who is going to pick up the losses?
Re: Koukash leaves Salford
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 9:17 am
Wirefan User avatar
Can't sustain Salford without some serious cash which is no doubt why he is cutting his losses.

I hope they have a plan.
Re: Koukash leaves Salford
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 9:22 am
kirtonLindseyWolf User avatar
You have to worry for the longevity of the Red Devils.
Re: Koukash leaves Salford
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 9:53 am
the flying biscuit User avatar
I'm thinking maybe Koukash wasn't as rich as he made reporters believe.
It did make me laugh when the Aussie press called him a billionaire.

and you have to admire all of his promises that he simply did not deliver on...!!

No loss to the game at all.

Salford will be fine
