Plan......... Buy a rugby club, raise their media profile, buy their stadium, benefit from the property development around the ground, link up with the airport across the road because you want to resurrect the Manchester racecourse there because horse racing is your real love and where the profit is.
Failed at the third fence.
Pull out blaming the supporters for something that was never in the plan.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, Brolenni13, Captain Hook, CW8, DAG, easyWire, foggy, GB, Hatfield Town Wire, Jack Pepsi, Jimathay, karetaker, kirtonLindseyWolf, lefty goldblatt, leslie boyd, lister, Longbarn Wire, Man Mountain, mikej, Penks81, Sandwich Wire, Smiffy27, The All New Chester Wire, the flying biscuit, The Speculator, Tiz Lad, WalterWizard, wolfie wales, Yorkshire Warrior and 398 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,639,009
|2,404
|76,252
|4,491
|SET
|