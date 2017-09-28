|
This red is waiting for details of what this means ... and, before I get the comments on attendance, I attend.
Never a dull moment.
Last health check and my blood pressure medicine was doubled in strength.
Sad preacher nailed upon the coloured door of time;
Insane teacher be there reminded of the rhyme.
There'll be no mutant enemy we shall certify;
Political ends, as sad remains, will die.
Thu Sep 28, 2017 4:30 pm
fun time frankie wrote:
Haven't more clubs gone bust since the introduction of the cap me personally I'd raise the cap by at least £500,000
If the salary cap had just kept up with inflation, it would be in the region of £3.2m today.
The clubs only this year voted to increase it to £2.1m by 2020. By which time, the original salary cap set in 1996 would, had it kept pace with 2% inflation, be worth around £3.4m.
We're essentially giving our talent a 47% real-terms pay cut.
It's a shame there isn't an effective players union.
I wish everyone would read bramleyrhino's post two or three times just to get it through some thick skulls
Mr bramleyrhino speaks a lot of sense.
Jamie Jones-Buchanan wrote:
"I'd never forgive myself if a child of mine was born in Lancashire.
Thu Sep 28, 2017 6:52 pm
Lebron James wrote:
I shall ignore the insult because that just makes you look foolish, not me, but I will ask, why am I trolling? A cap was put in place to prevent clubs like wakefield going bust and all its done instead is stifle investment and its no co incidence that rugby league stock in the public eye has fallen since the introduction of the cap.
But hey, as long as wakefield dont go bust, everything is ok
King james
A club will only go bust if the man with the purse strings is careless or gets caught out being creative with accounts.
Thu Sep 28, 2017 8:09 pm
2 Million (at least) is the level of investment needed to prop up an badly supported club (I've seen the accounts for BroncoQuins 2007-12)....if you consider Wigan just lost 600k you can see why the Dr would prefer to stop throwing cash at the unprofitable bonfire that is professional sports..
Thu Sep 28, 2017 9:40 pm
Disappointing if he does leave the sport. I didn't mind him being controversial and didn't mind too much that he got perhaps over-involved in the running of the playing side, although it was ill-advised.
But the way he constantly slagged off the RFL was pathetic. Maybe if he'd been showing everyone what an easy job being a Rugby League administrator was with growing crowds and revenues at the AJ Bell he would have been worthy of more attention on that front.
"Brian McDermott, with a wry smile, nods when asked if he remembers a specific incident which made him realise he was a prick. 'I do', he murmurs."
Thu Sep 28, 2017 11:18 pm
A shame he’s given up. Also a shame he acted so ridiculously during most of his time in charge of Salford. Unfortunately his first few disastrous years at Salford took their toll and couldn’t really be recovered from.
Fri Sep 29, 2017 2:00 am
Order is restored!
A couple of teams can go back to running the RFL to suit their plans and goals without challenge.
Order is restored and a small northern sport will continue to fade and die while some (very) fat cats wring every penny they can from the dying carcass.
Fri Sep 29, 2017 8:41 am
Call Me God wrote:
2 Million (at least) is the level of investment needed to prop up an badly supported club (I've seen the accounts for BroncoQuins 2007-12)....if you consider Wigan just lost 600k you can see why the Dr would prefer to stop throwing cash at the unprofitable bonfire that is professional sports..
I agree with you on sport being a money drain, not just RL. With odd exceptions you can minimise the losses with good and prudent management. Still its sad that Koukash has gone, there are only some many people wish cash to burn that love the limelight and ego boost owning a pro sports team brings. I am still disappointed that RL can't attract more investors though, compared to a lower division football club the costs would be less and the potential audience as big or better. Also better would be the chance of competing for a major trophy and the chance to be a local hero to the team's area.
|