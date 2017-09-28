Call Me God wrote: 2 Million (at least) is the level of investment needed to prop up an badly supported club (I've seen the accounts for BroncoQuins 2007-12)....if you consider Wigan just lost 600k you can see why the Dr would prefer to stop throwing cash at the unprofitable bonfire that is professional sports..

I agree with you on sport being a money drain, not just RL. With odd exceptions you can minimise the losses with good and prudent management. Still its sad that Koukash has gone, there are only some many people wish cash to burn that love the limelight and ego boost owning a pro sports team brings. I am still disappointed that RL can't attract more investors though, compared to a lower division football club the costs would be less and the potential audience as big or better. Also better would be the chance of competing for a major trophy and the chance to be a local hero to the team's area.