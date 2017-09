Hillbilly_Red

This red is waiting for details of what this means ... and, before I get the comments on attendance, I attend.

Never a dull moment.

Last health check and my blood pressure medicine was doubled in strength. Sad preacher nailed upon the coloured door of time;

Insane teacher be there reminded of the rhyme.

There'll be no mutant enemy we shall certify;

Political ends, as sad remains, will die. bramleyrhino

fun time frankie wrote: Haven't more clubs gone bust since the introduction of the cap me personally I'd raise the cap by at least £500,000



If the salary cap had just kept up with inflation, it would be in the region of £3.2m today.



The clubs only this year voted to increase it to £2.1m by 2020. By which time, the original salary cap set in 1996 would, had it kept pace with 2% inflation, be worth around £3.4m.



We're essentially giving our talent a 47% real-terms pay cut.



Mr bramleyrhino speaks a lot of sense.



Jamie Jones-Buchanan wrote: "I'd never forgive myself if a child of mine was born in Lancashire.

Lebron James wrote: I shall ignore the insult because that just makes you look foolish, not me, but I will ask, why am I trolling? A cap was put in place to prevent clubs like wakefield going bust and all its done instead is stifle investment and its no co incidence that rugby league stock in the public eye has fallen since the introduction of the cap.



But hey, as long as wakefield dont go bust, everything is ok



King james



A club will only go bust if the man with the purse strings is careless or gets caught out being creative with accounts.

2 Million (at least) is the level of investment needed to prop up an badly supported club (I've seen the accounts for BroncoQuins 2007-12)....if you consider Wigan just lost 600k you can see why the Dr would prefer to stop throwing cash at the unprofitable bonfire that is professional sports..

Disappointing if he does leave the sport. I didn't mind him being controversial and didn't mind too much that he got perhaps over-involved in the running of the playing side, although it was ill-advised.



"Brian McDermott, with a wry smile, nods when asked if he remembers a specific incident which made him realise he was a prick. 'I do', he murmurs."

A shame he's given up. Also a shame he acted so ridiculously during most of his time in charge of Salford. Unfortunately his first few disastrous years at Salford took their toll and couldn't really be recovered from.



Order is restored!



A couple of teams can go back to running the RFL to suit their plans and goals without challenge.



Order is restored!

A couple of teams can go back to running the RFL to suit their plans and goals without challenge.

Order is restored and a small northern sport will continue to fade and die while some (very) fat cats wring every penny they can from the dying carcass.

