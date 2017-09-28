WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Koukash announcement

Thu Sep 28, 2017 3:12 pm
This red is waiting for details of what this means ... and, before I get the comments on attendance, I attend.
Never a dull moment.
Last health check and my blood pressure medicine was doubled in strength.
Thu Sep 28, 2017 4:30 pm
fun time frankie wrote:
Haven't more clubs gone bust since the introduction of the cap me personally I'd raise the cap by at least £500,000


If the salary cap had just kept up with inflation, it would be in the region of £3.2m today.

The clubs only this year voted to increase it to £2.1m by 2020. By which time, the original salary cap set in 1996 would, had it kept pace with 2% inflation, be worth around £3.4m.

We're essentially giving our talent a 47% real-terms pay cut.

It's a shame there isn't an effective players union.
Thu Sep 28, 2017 6:52 pm
Lebron James wrote:
I shall ignore the insult because that just makes you look foolish, not me, but I will ask, why am I trolling? A cap was put in place to prevent clubs like wakefield going bust and all its done instead is stifle investment and its no co incidence that rugby league stock in the public eye has fallen since the introduction of the cap.

But hey, as long as wakefield dont go bust, everything is ok

King james


A club will only go bust if the man with the purse strings is careless or gets caught out being creative with accounts.
Thu Sep 28, 2017 8:09 pm
2 Million (at least) is the level of investment needed to prop up an badly supported club (I've seen the accounts for BroncoQuins 2007-12)....if you consider Wigan just lost 600k you can see why the Dr would prefer to stop throwing cash at the unprofitable bonfire that is professional sports..
