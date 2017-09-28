Lebron James wrote:

I shall ignore the insult because that just makes you look foolish, not me, but I will ask, why am I trolling? A cap was put in place to prevent clubs like wakefield going bust and all its done instead is stifle investment and its no co incidence that rugby league stock in the public eye has fallen since the introduction of the cap.



But hey, as long as wakefield dont go bust, everything is ok



