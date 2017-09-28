fun time frankie wrote:
Haven't more clubs gone bust since the introduction of the cap me personally I'd raise the cap by at least £500,000
If the salary cap had just kept up with inflation, it would be in the region of £3.2m today.
The clubs only this year voted to increase it to £2.1m by 2020. By which time, the original salary cap set in 1996 would, had it kept pace with 2% inflation, be worth around £3.4m.
We're essentially giving our talent a 47% real-terms pay cut.
It's a shame there isn't an effective players union.
