Re: Koukash announcement
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 11:33 am
cravenpark1
vastman wrote:
Really poor attempt at trolling even for a single cell creature like yourself :SHOOT:

Yes it is a poor attempt but you got the shooter wrong it should be :CRAZY: with :SHOOT: :SHOOT: :SHOOT: :SHOOT: :lol:
JOHN THE REDBOY I have been a rovers fan all my life and my grandkids are as well
Re: Koukash announcement
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 11:35 am
barham red
I think its been said that he bought the wrong club, on paper it was ideal, massive catchment area and new stadium but it just never took off except for those that already went.

Hopefully he does stay in the game as love him or hate him at least people feel something towards him, yes he's loud and brash but that will get column inches and this sport really needs that.

Koukash and Bradford would be an ideal fit.
Re: Koukash announcement
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 11:43 am
vastman wrote:
Really poor attempt at trolling even for a single cell creature like yourself :SHOOT:


I shall ignore the insult because that just makes you look foolish, not me, but I will ask, why am I trolling? A cap was put in place to prevent clubs like wakefield going bust and all its done instead is stifle investment and its no co incidence that rugby league stock in the public eye has fallen since the introduction of the cap.

But hey, as long as wakefield dont go bust, everything is ok

King james
Re: Koukash announcement
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 12:14 pm
Lebron James wrote:
I shall ignore the insult because that just makes you look foolish, not me, but I will ask, why am I trolling? A cap was put in place to prevent clubs like wakefield going bust and all its done instead is stifle investment and its no co incidence that rugby league stock in the public eye has fallen since the introduction of the cap.

But hey, as long as wakefield dont go bust, everything is ok

King james

Haven't more clubs gone bust since the introduction of the cap me personally I'd raise the cap by at least £500,000
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
Re: Koukash announcement
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 12:17 pm
brearley84
a blow for salford and a blow for the game.

got us in the national media... ok not always for the best reasons but still, not many club owners can get the game being talked about.

rl needs money men like him in it, cant afford to be losing guys like him who want to push the sport up.

blow for salford too, they wont be spending as much as they did under koukash so wont get the players in return i dont think.

getting crowd of under 2k is very poor and i think koukash wanted to rebrand but it wasnt liked so prob felt like he wasnt being backed by the fans too.
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE
Re: Koukash announcement
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 12:18 pm
Gallanteer wrote:
He obviously can't stand the thought of m8s next year against Toulouse, London, Torronto and Cats/Leigh. Also running scared because Hull KR are back up after the events of last year. Tell him not to forget his fake cheque when he shuts tge door. Can't stand the bloke. He might have had some decent ideas but his personality and ego overshadowed them.

Salford have already dumped 7 players and without the money (as with many of us) next season might be a struggle now. Depends how it all pans out with finding new investment. Good luck to them.


Still hurts doesn't it?
Re: Koukash announcement
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 12:37 pm
Roofs
Erik the not red wrote:
Still hurts doesn't it?


Absolutely, because as fans of Hull KR there is a lot to feel hurt about in September 2017:

- Championship League Leaders
- Promoted back to Super League at the first attempt
- A 10% increase in season membership sales in the Championship compared to 2016 in Super League.
- 79% of members opted to pay full price (i.e. Super League-level price) for their membership this season and thus declined a 25 per cent discount offered by the club.
- An average home attendance of 7431 in the Championship.
- 90% of commercial sponsors paid Super League rates in 2017, despite been in the second tier.
- 8000 replica shirt sales
- A world-class coach
- A board who have effectively already pledged their full commitment and support for the coming season.

No offence but out of the two clubs I think it's ours which is in a much healthier state right now. :SUBMISSION: :lol:
"The Mail understands..." NOTHING! :SUBMISSION: :lol:


[quote="-VIKINGMAN-"]Respect to Roofs, the president of East Hull. :wink:[/quote]
Re: Koukash announcement
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 1:29 pm
Miro
Lebron James wrote:
If I was him I would just walk away. What's the point of wanting to invest millions into our game when you are aren't allowed to because it might upset the "never haves" like Wakefield and Leigh?

Regards

King James

Trinity fan here, just what is it Wakefield Trinity have "never had...."?
Re: Koukash announcement
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 1:34 pm
barham red
brearley84 wrote:
a blow for salford and a blow for the game.

got us in the national media... ok not always for the best reasons but still, not many club owners can get the game being talked about.

rl needs money men like him in it, cant afford to be losing guys like him who want to push the sport up.

blow for salford too, they wont be spending as much as they did under koukash so wont get the players in return i dont think.

getting crowd of under 2k is very poor and i think koukash wanted to rebrand but it wasnt liked so prob felt like he wasnt being backed by the fans too.


I honestly think the 1400 crowd could have been the straw that broke the camels back. He must have thought that staying up last year and the subsequent great on the field season would have finally brought the fans back, strangely it did the opposite.

Would be nice to here from some of the Salford fans what their take on it is.
Re: Koukash announcement
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 1:59 pm
supersuperfc
barham red wrote:
I honestly think the 1400 crowd could have been the straw that broke the camels back. He must have thought that staying up last year and the subsequent great on the field season would have finally brought the fans back, strangely it did the opposite.

Would be nice to here from some of the Salford fans what their take on it is.


He's just nipped out for a ciggie. He'll be back soon
