brearley84 wrote: a blow for salford and a blow for the game.



got us in the national media... ok not always for the best reasons but still, not many club owners can get the game being talked about.



rl needs money men like him in it, cant afford to be losing guys like him who want to push the sport up.



blow for salford too, they wont be spending as much as they did under koukash so wont get the players in return i dont think.



getting crowd of under 2k is very poor and i think koukash wanted to rebrand but it wasnt liked so prob felt like he wasnt being backed by the fans too.

I honestly think the 1400 crowd could have been the straw that broke the camels back. He must have thought that staying up last year and the subsequent great on the field season would have finally brought the fans back, strangely it did the opposite.Would be nice to here from some of the Salford fans what their take on it is.