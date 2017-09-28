Erik the not red wrote:
Still hurts doesn't it?
Absolutely, because as fans of Hull KR there is a lot to feel hurt about in September 2017:
- Championship League Leaders
- Promoted back to Super League at the first attempt
- A 10% increase in season membership sales in the Championship compared to 2016 in Super League.
- 79% of members opted to pay full price (i.e. Super League-level price) for their membership this season and thus declined a 25 per cent discount offered by the club.
- An average home attendance of 7431 in the Championship.
- 90% of commercial sponsors paid Super League rates in 2017, despite been in the second tier.
- 8000 replica shirt sales
- A world-class coach
- A board who have effectively already pledged their full commitment and support for the coming season.
No offence but out of the two clubs I think it's ours which is in a much healthier state right now.
