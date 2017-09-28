WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Koukash announcement

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace Koukash announcement

Post a reply
Koukash announcement
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 8:41 am
MattyB User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 06, 2003 10:31 pm
Posts: 17958
https://www.salfordreddevils.net/offici ... n-koukash/


The club has come a long way during my tenure since arriving in 2013 when it was in a perilous position. This year has seen the club have its most successful season in Super League, not just on the field but off it in the way it has shaped its business and financial position.

Under a young local coach, we have seen a team of quality, proven Super League players finish fourth in the regular season and take part in a closely fought semi-final of the Challenge Cup. Off-field, under the guidance of a former Club player as our CEO, we have managed to reduce the operating losses to 20 percent of those in 2014 which has stabilised the club at this time.

Moving forward I strongly believe that the additional investment in recruitment towards the end of last season, combined with an off season in which the coaches can prepare, we will see the team improve further and genuinely compete for a top four finish and an equally successful Cup run.

I further believe that commercial decisions I have recently taken, combined with the business partnerships and arrangements I have already secured will, with the strong support of the local community who buy season tickets and regularly attend games, means that the club can become self sufficient.

As I have always said, I am merely a custodian of the club, which will always be bigger than any individual who owns it, and will continue longer than any one person can run it. To this end the club, quite rightly, must always belong to the fans and the local community of Salford. I will continue to hold very high regard for our fans and the wider community supporting us and because of this have rejected lucrative offers to relocate or rebrand the club because I have seen that there is an overwhelming passion from the fans to retain the Salford name.

I have now instructed my legal team, subject to RFL approval, to establish a trust to take ownership of the club for the benefit of the fans and the local community of Salford. I will appoint a board of trustees to include local Salford businessmen and a representative of the fans to be elected by the season ticket holders, which will ensure the fans have a prominent voice in the running of the club. I am confident that the new structure at the Club under the guidance of the Trustees will see the Club continue to make progress on and off the pitch.

During my time running the club I have faced many challenges which I have met head on and I, along with my family, have had many great times, creating very fond memories and friendships that will stay with us. I have genuinely grown to absolutely love the game of Rugby League and the Red Devils and still care deeply about it. My decision is nothing to do with the operation of the game or the RFL, with whom during my time I have challenged but also enjoyed a fantastic working relationship, especially during 2017 and they have my ongoing respect. I look forward to joining our loyal supporters and all my friends when i visit in the grandstands at the stadium next season.

WIGAN RLFC - SL ERA

WORLD CLUB CHAMPIONS 2017

SUPER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS 1998, 2010, 2013 & 2016

CHALLENGE CUP FINAL WINNERS 2002, 2011 & 2013

LEAGUE LEADERS CHAMPIONS 2010 & 2012

ACADEMY GRAND FINAL WINNERS 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015 & 2017

BEST SUPPORTED CLUB OF THE YEAR 2010, 2011 & 2012

CLUB OF THE YEAR 2010 & 2012
Re: Koukash announcement
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 8:51 am
jools User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7853
So when does he take over at Bradford?
the future's bright the future's claret and gold
Re: Koukash announcement
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 9:03 am
PurpleCheeseWarrior Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 3:16 pm
Posts: 628
I think it's a fantastic idea to hand over control of the club to the Salford fan, he must be over the moon!

It's a shame if Koukash leaves the sport completely, he's done a lot for both Salford and Super League (Marquee rule and salary cap increases were driven by him) but the people running our game seem to be happy with it regressing year on year.
Re: Koukash announcement
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 9:18 am
UllFC User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 27, 2004 1:41 pm
Posts: 14919
I think its a shame, he has undoubtedly made mistakes due to being new to RL and has underestimated how much the years of lack of sucess have affected Salford's fanbase. Theyve had a much better season but it will probably take a good decade to get bigger crowds in and im not convinced that the stadium is in the right place.

Nore sure what the situation at Bradford is, but hopefully the RFL can keep Koucash involved in the game as I think he's learnt from his mistakes (buying in a whole new team of players doesn't work) and is the high profile character that could revive Bradford and its dormant fanbase.
Re: Koukash announcement
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 9:52 am
Lebron James Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 974
If I was him I would just walk away. What's the point of wanting to invest millions into our game when you are aren't allowed to because it might upset the "never haves" like Wakefield and Leigh?

Regards

King James

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: BESTY, Bull Mania, charlie, dodger666, Erik the not red, financialtimes, Gazwire, King Street Cat, Lebron James, LyndsayGill, northmanchesterdevil, OFFTHECUFF, Pound 4 Wrighty, PurpleCheeseWarrior, rodney_trotter, roopy, Salford red all over, Tharg The Mighty, The Avenger, The Ghost of '99 and 251 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,639,0022,36976,2524,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Sat 30th Sep : 14:30
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sat 30th Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM