WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 recruitment

Board index Super League - Super 8s Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk 2018 recruitment

Post a reply
Re: 2018 recruitment
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 4:18 pm
brearley84 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 13272
Location: Huddersfield
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
Just a quick word on Jamie Eliis.

I believe he actually lives around the Leeds/Wakefield area.

With Williams departure back to Australia, I think we are in the market for a half back to provide cover/competition for Miller and Finn, especially as the latter is getting no younger


there you go then, might be interested in going to you
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE
Re: 2018 recruitment
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 4:18 pm
brearley84 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 13272
Location: Huddersfield
aliw2001 wrote:
Evalds is a class act but in the wrong position ,a lot better at full back than on the wing.It's a half back we need to replace Brough and for me Robert Lui fits the bill


wont be replacing brough next season will we as hes here till the end of 2018.
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE
Re: 2018 recruitment
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 6:32 am
HuddsRL5 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 11:46 am
Posts: 1058
Any more news on Ridyard? Will he still be with Leigh next year?
Re: 2018 recruitment
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 7:23 am
Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1715
My wife is a Hull KR fan and we watch both teams when they dont clash and have seen a few of his games.

I dont mind him, but think there are better than him around, but he wont take up a quota spot and wont have as big a salary round his neck.

One thing I did notice about him, he regular kicks the ball into open space, turning the full back and wingers around, which, despite our good season is something we struggle to do.
Re: 2018 recruitment
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 7:44 am
aliw2001 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Nov 04, 2012 5:23 pm
Posts: 40
Is Ridyard due a testemonial season ,if so he won't be going anywhere.Seems to be a popular lad does Martyn other than with certain members of Leigh's vast coaching staff
Last edited by aliw2001 on Thu Oct 05, 2017 7:56 am, edited 1 time in total.
Re: 2018 recruitment
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 7:56 am
aliw2001 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Nov 04, 2012 5:23 pm
Posts: 40
Looking at Leigh board plenty of depatures But Ridyard is mentioned as staying.Only one i would be remotely interested in signing is James Clare who has been very unlucky with injury.Ryan Hampshire has the potential to be a very good player but never stops anywhere long, he is in danger of frittering his career away,he is a Yorkshire lad Normanton i think and i have allways thought he would end up at Wakefield.More likely signing for them than Jamie Ellis who is more likely to be playing in the Championship next year
Re: 2018 recruitment
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 8:05 am
aliw2001 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Nov 04, 2012 5:23 pm
Posts: 40
Given Warrington's mass clear out wonder if either or both of the King brothers could be tempted back to their home town club
Re: 2018 recruitment
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 8:41 am
djhudds Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Jun 13, 2012 8:17 pm
Posts: 182
both signed one year extensions
Re: 2018 recruitment
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 12:59 pm
aliw2001 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Nov 04, 2012 5:23 pm
Posts: 40
shame paticularly like the look of Toby ,it was a bad day when we let these two slip the net,Huddersfield is not so over run with players that we can let two of the better ones leave.Same with that lad at Leeds who made his debut this season ,is his name Newman
Re: 2018 recruitment
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 1:09 pm
brearley84 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 13272
Location: Huddersfield
ridyard wont be here next year , swapped him for rankin basically.
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: bilko1941, Jo Jumbuck and 92 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,643,9773,72576,2744,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.