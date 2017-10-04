Post a reply



1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 50 posts • Page 5 of 5 brearley84

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm

Posts: 13272

Location: Huddersfield

Eastern Wildcat wrote: Just a quick word on Jamie Eliis.



I believe he actually lives around the Leeds/Wakefield area.



With Williams departure back to Australia, I think we are in the market for a half back to provide cover/competition for Miller and Finn, especially as the latter is getting no younger



there you go then, might be interested in going to you there you go then, might be interested in going to you HUDDERSFIELD

-

THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE brearley84

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm

Posts: 13272

Location: Huddersfield

aliw2001 wrote: Evalds is a class act but in the wrong position ,a lot better at full back than on the wing.It's a half back we need to replace Brough and for me Robert Lui fits the bill



wont be replacing brough next season will we as hes here till the end of 2018. wont be replacing brough next season will we as hes here till the end of 2018. HUDDERSFIELD

-

THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE HuddsRL5

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 11:46 am

Posts: 1058

Any more news on Ridyard? Will he still be with Leigh next year? Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger



Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am

Posts: 1715

My wife is a Hull KR fan and we watch both teams when they dont clash and have seen a few of his games.



I dont mind him, but think there are better than him around, but he wont take up a quota spot and wont have as big a salary round his neck.



One thing I did notice about him, he regular kicks the ball into open space, turning the full back and wingers around, which, despite our good season is something we struggle to do. aliw2001 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Nov 04, 2012 5:23 pm

Posts: 40

Is Ridyard due a testemonial season ,if so he won't be going anywhere.Seems to be a popular lad does Martyn other than with certain members of Leigh's vast coaching staff Last edited by aliw2001 on Thu Oct 05, 2017 7:56 am, edited 1 time in total. aliw2001 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Nov 04, 2012 5:23 pm

Posts: 40

Looking at Leigh board plenty of depatures But Ridyard is mentioned as staying.Only one i would be remotely interested in signing is James Clare who has been very unlucky with injury.Ryan Hampshire has the potential to be a very good player but never stops anywhere long, he is in danger of frittering his career away,he is a Yorkshire lad Normanton i think and i have allways thought he would end up at Wakefield.More likely signing for them than Jamie Ellis who is more likely to be playing in the Championship next year aliw2001 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Nov 04, 2012 5:23 pm

Posts: 40

Given Warrington's mass clear out wonder if either or both of the King brothers could be tempted back to their home town club djhudds Eddie Hemmings's Wig



Joined: Wed Jun 13, 2012 8:17 pm

Posts: 182

both signed one year extensions aliw2001 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Nov 04, 2012 5:23 pm

Posts: 40

shame paticularly like the look of Toby ,it was a bad day when we let these two slip the net,Huddersfield is not so over run with players that we can let two of the better ones leave.Same with that lad at Leeds who made his debut this season ,is his name Newman brearley84

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm

Posts: 13272

Location: Huddersfield

ridyard wont be here next year , swapped him for rankin basically. HUDDERSFIELD

-

THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: bilko1941, Jo Jumbuck and 92 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 50 posts • Page 5 of 5 Return to Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,643,977 3,725 76,274 4,491 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!.

























