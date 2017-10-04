Eastern Wildcat wrote:
Just a quick word on Jamie Eliis.
I believe he actually lives around the Leeds/Wakefield area.
With Williams departure back to Australia, I think we are in the market for a half back to provide cover/competition for Miller and Finn, especially as the latter is getting no younger
there you go then, might be interested in going to you