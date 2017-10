aliw2001 Stevo's Armpit







Correct and has mirrored the decline in Danny Broughs form this year which can only be described as patchy aliw2001 Stevo's Armpit





brearley84











we already have one from salford.



dont expect anymore from them , expect maybe two more to come in thats all.



remember we had a full pre season with a brierley and brough half back partnership... that was a waste, also had gaskell filling in at full back.. should be alot more prepared for the start of 2018 HUDDERSFIELD



aliw2001





Pre season will be disrupted by the World Cup this year brearley84











yep same for every club i suppose.



the world cup players will have abit of a longer rest than the others not involved but be back in soon enough to get the work in HUDDERSFIELD



Chetnik







brearley84 wrote: we already have one from salford.



dont expect anymore from them , expect maybe two more to come in thats all.



remember we had a full pre season with a brierley and brough half back partnership... that was a waste, also had gaskell filling in at full back.. should be alot more prepared for the start of 2018



brearley84











Chetnik wrote: You can expect Niall Evalds



hmm decent player, young and english



but full back... behind mamo... we have gaskell and rankin that can fill in that role too.. evalds can play wing too, will see...one for future if true hmm decent player, young and englishbut full back... behind mamo... we have gaskell and rankin that can fill in that role too.. evalds can play wing too, will see...one for future if true HUDDERSFIELD



aliw2001





Evalds is a class act but in the wrong position ,a lot better at full back than on the wing.It's a half back we need to replace Brough and for me Robert Lui fits the bill the stella kid









aliw2001 wrote: Evalds is a class act but in the wrong position ,a lot better at full back than on the wing.It's a half back we need to replace Brough and for me Robert Lui fits the bill



Robert Lui is a good player but is not an organiser and does not really have much of a kicking game. He would be ok playing with Brough but certainly would not be a suitable replacement

