Stone has said roughly three in three out. He wants to make moderate changes rather than whole sale.

The makings of a good squad are their. We had a spell when our defence was the one of the best in terms of points scored against.

If enough of the players can come up with the little extras to come up with plays we should do well.

adamhuddsgiant wrote: Stone has said roughly three in three out. He wants to make moderate changes rather than whole sale.

The makings of a good squad are their. We had a spell when our defence was the one of the best in terms of points scored against.

If enough of the players can come up with the little extras to come up with plays we should do well.



thats what some arent seeing, that period mid way through the season when we beat catalans at magic weekend onwards we started to believe in rick stones systems, got confidence and players back and attitude was spot on, look what results we got... but then the injuries came back again and after such a bad start to the season we had too much to do to give ourselves a chance of top 4

jools wrote: We got SOME players back from the 13 we suffered early on in the season- but we still had 6-8 players out towards the end of the season too!

I think you really struggle next year especially if Mamo gets injured

fun time frankie wrote: I think you really struggle next year especially if Mamo gets injured



I'm not as fixated on Mamo as many others seem to be.

I'm not as fixated on Mamo as many others seem to be.

He's not central to our success- but will certainly entertain.



jools wrote: I'm not as fixated on Mamo as many others seem to be.

He's not central to our success- but will certainly entertain.

He certainly looked a game changer when I watched him

Not only a game changer but a personality and an entertainer who will put bums on seats.People should never forget we are in the entertainment business.Maybe one or two big names leaving Salford now who are worth looking at brearley84

fun time frankie wrote: He certainly looked a game changer when I watched him



ceratinly has that x-factor



ceratinly has that x-factor

great talker too at full back which was a boost to us when he was on the field at the back, gives everyone a lift with his energy

anyone know the situ with jamie ellis



still under contract with us



cant see hull kr wanting him, so back to us? but we have rankin, brough and gaskell ! no need to ellis, although he is the best goal kicker of the lot!



maybe he will find another championship club to go on loan too

THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE aliw2001 Stevo's Armpit

Would think he would stop in championship possibly on loan possibly Leigh ,he has played there before and is from the area Code13 100% League Network



Mamo caught the eye on his arrival but the real spark was signing Ridyard on loan. Losing him also made our results stutter again



