Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 7:14 am
Stone has said roughly three in three out. He wants to make moderate changes rather than whole sale.
The makings of a good squad are their. We had a spell when our defence was the one of the best in terms of points scored against.
If enough of the players can come up with the little extras to come up with plays we should do well.
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 9:46 am
adamhuddsgiant wrote:
Stone has said roughly three in three out. He wants to make moderate changes rather than whole sale.
The makings of a good squad are their. We had a spell when our defence was the one of the best in terms of points scored against.
If enough of the players can come up with the little extras to come up with plays we should do well.


thats what some arent seeing, that period mid way through the season when we beat catalans at magic weekend onwards we started to believe in rick stones systems, got confidence and players back and attitude was spot on, look what results we got... but then the injuries came back again and after such a bad start to the season we had too much to do to give ourselves a chance of top 4
