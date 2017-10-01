Stone has said roughly three in three out. He wants to make moderate changes rather than whole sale.
The makings of a good squad are their. We had a spell when our defence was the one of the best in terms of points scored against.
If enough of the players can come up with the little extras to come up with plays we should do well.
The makings of a good squad are their. We had a spell when our defence was the one of the best in terms of points scored against.
If enough of the players can come up with the little extras to come up with plays we should do well.