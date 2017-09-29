Post a reply



1 , 2 20 posts • Page 2 of 2

TwistTheMellonMan wrote: Walne will do well for you i reckon. He’s a strange one tbh mostly absolutely terrible for the 3 years prior to this one and then actually very good this one.



brearley84 wrote: ok no qouta spots available then.



dont see many coming and goings in the off season, not needed anyway, had enough of that last season...time to build on what we have with this group which is very capable of top 4 place.



I disagree with the top 4. Top 6 maybe. I disagree with the top 4. Top 6 maybe. brearley84

GiantJake1988 wrote: I disagree with the top 4. Top 6 maybe.



cant be far off a top 4 spot if in the top 6!



2 points this season



top 6 would be progress again in any case



cant be far off a top 4 spot if in the top 6!

2 points this season

top 6 would be progress again in any case

think we can gain on wakefield and salford in 2018 who finished above us this time

brearley84 wrote: cant be far off a top 4 spot if in the top 6!



2 points this season



top 6 would be progress again in any case



think we can gain on wakefield and salford in 2018 who finished above us this time



Agreed I don't think Wakey will be as good as this season and I think Salford will go backwards now without Koukashs money. I think it was a last throw of the dice this season for him and hes not prepared to take the hits anymore.



Saints will be stronger.

Cas will still be up there.

Hull have recruited some good signings for next season

Wigan....well who knows

Leeds seem to prove me wrong even though I don't think they are that good



Widnes bottom 4 again

Hull Kr Bottom 4

Leigh/Catalan bottom 4

brearley84 wrote: cant be far off a top 4 spot if in the top 6!



2 points this season



top 6 would be progress again in any case



think we can gain on wakefield and salford in 2018 who finished above us this time

GiantJake1988 wrote: Agreed I don't think Wakey will be as good as this season and I think Salford will go backwards now without Koukashs money. I think it was a last throw of the dice this season for him and hes not prepared to take the hits anymore.



Saints will be stronger.

Cas will still be up there.

Hull have recruited some good signings for next season

Wigan....well who knows

Leeds seem to prove me wrong even though I don't think they are that good



Widnes bottom 4 again

Hull Kr Bottom 4

Leigh/Catalan bottom 4

Warrington bottom 4



dont think koukash was supported by the fans, 1400 against us must have been the final straw! they have a had a great season too so you would think crowds would go up not down... dont think they will be spending as much on the team for 2018 with no koukash.



expect warrington to bounce back but behind us in rebuiiding.



little wayne69



brearley84 wrote: expect warrington to bounce back but behind us in rebuiiding.



wakefield had a good season, maybe peaking now whilst others are still evolving , we dont have to improve too much to gain on salford and wakefield in 2018 judged on this season.

little wayne69 wrote: you were lucky to just scrape into the top eight this season after finishing bottom the year before, so to that extent you made some progress, the only thing you'll have to look forward to next season is the mini league where you'll be scrapping it out for ninth place with Widnes, Hull KR, and the winner of today's game.



little wayne69



brearley84 wrote: lucky or had players back from injury and showed what we can do to get into the top 8 with wins?

little wayne69 wrote: You showed nothing, you only got in because as you say you got your players back whereas apart from Warrington all the other three clubs still had horrendous injuries.



