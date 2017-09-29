GiantJake1988 wrote:
Agreed I don't think Wakey will be as good as this season and I think Salford will go backwards now without Koukashs money. I think it was a last throw of the dice this season for him and hes not prepared to take the hits anymore.
Saints will be stronger.
Cas will still be up there.
Hull have recruited some good signings for next season
Wigan....well who knows
Leeds seem to prove me wrong even though I don't think they are that good
Widnes bottom 4 again
Hull Kr Bottom 4
Leigh/Catalan bottom 4
Warrington bottom 4
dont think koukash was supported by the fans, 1400 against us must have been the final straw! they have a had a great season too so you would think crowds would go up not down... dont think they will be spending as much on the team for 2018 with no koukash.
expect warrington to bounce back but behind us in rebuiiding.
wakefield had a good season, maybe peaking now whilst others are still evolving , we dont have to improve too much to gain on salford and wakefield in 2018 judged on this season.