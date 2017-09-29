WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 recruitment

Re: 2018 recruitment
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 3:04 pm
TwistTheMellonMan wrote:
Walne will do well for you i reckon. He's a strange one tbh mostly absolutely terrible for the 3 years prior to this one and then actually very good this one.


I concur.
Re: 2018 recruitment
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 4:39 pm
brearley84 wrote:
ok no qouta spots available then.

dont see many coming and goings in the off season, not needed anyway, had enough of that last season...time to build on what we have with this group which is very capable of top 4 place.


I disagree with the top 4. Top 6 maybe.
Re: 2018 recruitment
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 6:35 pm
GiantJake1988 wrote:
I disagree with the top 4. Top 6 maybe.


cant be far off a top 4 spot if in the top 6!

2 points this season

top 6 would be progress again in any case

think we can gain on wakefield and salford in 2018 who finished above us this time
Re: 2018 recruitment
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 7:03 pm
brearley84 wrote:
cant be far off a top 4 spot if in the top 6!

2 points this season

top 6 would be progress again in any case

think we can gain on wakefield and salford in 2018 who finished above us this time


Agreed I don't think Wakey will be as good as this season and I think Salford will go backwards now without Koukashs money. I think it was a last throw of the dice this season for him and hes not prepared to take the hits anymore.

Saints will be stronger.
Cas will still be up there.
Hull have recruited some good signings for next season
Wigan....well who knows
Leeds seem to prove me wrong even though I don't think they are that good

Widnes bottom 4 again
Hull Kr Bottom 4
Leigh/Catalan bottom 4
Warrington bottom 4
Re: 2018 recruitment
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 9:12 pm
brearley84 wrote:
cant be far off a top 4 spot if in the top 6!

2 points this season

top 6 would be progress again in any case

think we can gain on wakefield and salford in 2018 who finished above us this time

See you've still got this obsession with using Wakefield as a yardstick to measure your success :lol:
Re: 2018 recruitment
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 9:51 am
GiantJake1988 wrote:
Agreed I don't think Wakey will be as good as this season and I think Salford will go backwards now without Koukashs money. I think it was a last throw of the dice this season for him and hes not prepared to take the hits anymore.

Saints will be stronger.
Cas will still be up there.
Hull have recruited some good signings for next season
Wigan....well who knows
Leeds seem to prove me wrong even though I don't think they are that good

Widnes bottom 4 again
Hull Kr Bottom 4
Leigh/Catalan bottom 4
Warrington bottom 4


dont think koukash was supported by the fans, 1400 against us must have been the final straw! they have a had a great season too so you would think crowds would go up not down... dont think they will be spending as much on the team for 2018 with no koukash.

expect warrington to bounce back but behind us in rebuiiding.

wakefield had a good season, maybe peaking now whilst others are still evolving , we dont have to improve too much to gain on salford and wakefield in 2018 judged on this season.
Re: 2018 recruitment
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 1:29 pm
brearley84 wrote:
expect warrington to bounce back but behind us in rebuiiding.

wakefield had a good season, maybe peaking now whilst others are still evolving , we dont have to improve too much to gain on salford and wakefield in 2018 judged on this season.

you were lucky to just scrape into the top eight this season after finishing bottom the year before, so to that extent you made some progress, the only thing you'll have to look forward to next season is the mini league where you'll be scrapping it out for ninth place with Widnes, Hull KR, and the winner of today's game.
