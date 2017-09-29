brearley84 wrote:
cant be far off a top 4 spot if in the top 6!
2 points this season
top 6 would be progress again in any case
think we can gain on wakefield and salford in 2018 who finished above us this time
Agreed I don't think Wakey will be as good as this season and I think Salford will go backwards now without Koukashs money. I think it was a last throw of the dice this season for him and hes not prepared to take the hits anymore.
Saints will be stronger.
Cas will still be up there.
Hull have recruited some good signings for next season
Wigan....well who knows
Leeds seem to prove me wrong even though I don't think they are that good
Widnes bottom 4 again
Hull Kr Bottom 4
Leigh/Catalan bottom 4
Warrington bottom 4