Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 7:41 am
jools



Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7856
First new signing announced - Adam Walne from Salford on a 3 year deal.

Re: 2018 recruitment
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 12:05 pm
brearley84



Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 13243
Location: Huddersfield
yep one we knew about

good age for a prop, 26, still got his best years ahead of him and as a club hope we can make him progress.

rapiras replacement by the looks of it, big boots to fill !

expect roche next from bradford...



Re: 2018 recruitment
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 4:53 pm
brearley84



Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 13243
Location: Huddersfield
do we have one over seas quota left? subject no one seems to know!!

are clubs allowed 5?

we have for 2018

rankin
ikahihifo
symonds
hinchcliffe

might be one space left... mamo, wakeman and taai dont count ?



Re: 2018 recruitment
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 6:35 pm
Mad_Jack_Mcmad


Joined: Wed Jun 15, 2005 9:50 am
Posts: 1305
brearley84 wrote:
do we have one over seas quota left? subject no one seems to know!!

are clubs allowed 5?

we have for 2018

rankin
ikahihifo
symonds
hinchcliffe

might be one space left... mamo, wakeman and taai dont count ?


No we have no free spaces. We have 7 quota players: Ta'ai, Symonds, Ikahihifo, Rankin, Mamo, Wakeman and Hinchcliffe. That's the maximum now. You can have 7 players who aren't Federation Trained or academy players in your squad. The current rules make no differentiation between Quota and non-federation trained anymore. So Mamo, Wakeman and Ta'ai still count. The only way we'll open a quota spot is if Symonds is released through injury.







Re: 2018 recruitment
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 6:53 pm
GiantJake1988


Joined: Sat Mar 26, 2016 10:27 am
Posts: 556
Yeah I've heard different tales regarding Symonds recently. Heard he's in a similar position to Eorl where he isn't going to be 100% ever again and Stone would like him off the playing roster and maybe take up a coaching role.

Other hand someone told me he is fully recovered and waiting to rip into preseason so who knows??

Stone is interested in that Jack Stockwell who is a prop and we will only get him if a quota spot becomes available.

Maybe that a couple of good props become available if Catalan go down. Bousquet and Casty.... I'd take either of them.....do French players count on non fed?
Re: 2018 recruitment
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 7:48 pm
TwistTheMellonMan


Joined: Fri Jan 29, 2016 9:26 am
Posts: 331
Walne will do well for you i reckon. He’s a strange one tbh mostly absolutely terrible for the 3 years prior to this one and then actually very good this one.
Re: 2018 recruitment
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 7:27 am
Chetnik


Joined: Mon Jul 30, 2012 5:25 pm
Posts: 348
TwistTheMellonMan wrote:
Walne will do well for you i reckon. He’s a strange one tbh mostly absolutely terrible for the 3 years prior to this one and then actually very good this one.


Yup, this is my thought regarding Adam too.
Re: 2018 recruitment
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 10:13 am
Frankiefartown


Joined: Thu Feb 09, 2012 1:21 pm
Posts: 127
As Wakeman has been selected for Italy in the World Cup - surely he shouldn't be on the quota?

Users browsing this forum: Chetnik, Danril, Frankiefartown and 84 guests

