First new signing announced - Adam Walne from Salford on a 3 year deal. the future's bright the future's claret and gold brearley84

yep one we knew about



good age for a prop, 26, still got his best years ahead of him and as a club hope we can make him progress.



rapiras replacement by the looks of it, big boots to fill !



expect roche next from bradford... HUDDERSFIELD

do we have one over seas quota left? subject no one seems to know!!



are clubs allowed 5?



we have for 2018



rankin

ikahihifo

symonds

hinchcliffe



might be one space left... mamo, wakeman and taai dont count ? HUDDERSFIELD

No we have no free spaces. We have 7 quota players: Ta'ai, Symonds, Ikahihifo, Rankin, Mamo, Wakeman and Hinchcliffe. That's the maximum now. You can have 7 players who aren't Federation Trained or academy players in your squad. The current rules make no differentiation between Quota and non-federation trained anymore. So Mamo, Wakeman and Ta'ai still count. The only way we'll open a quota spot is if Symonds is released through injury.

Yeah I've heard different tales regarding Symonds recently. Heard he's in a similar position to Eorl where he isn't going to be 100% ever again and Stone would like him off the playing roster and maybe take up a coaching role.



Other hand someone told me he is fully recovered and waiting to rip into preseason so who knows??



Stone is interested in that Jack Stockwell who is a prop and we will only get him if a quota spot becomes available.



