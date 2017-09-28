do we have one over seas quota left? subject no one seems to know!!
are clubs allowed 5?
we have for 2018
rankin ikahihifo symonds hinchcliffe
might be one space left... mamo, wakeman and taai dont count ?
No we have no free spaces. We have 7 quota players: Ta'ai, Symonds, Ikahihifo, Rankin, Mamo, Wakeman and Hinchcliffe. That's the maximum now. You can have 7 players who aren't Federation Trained or academy players in your squad. The current rules make no differentiation between Quota and non-federation trained anymore. So Mamo, Wakeman and Ta'ai still count. The only way we'll open a quota spot is if Symonds is released through injury.
Yeah I've heard different tales regarding Symonds recently. Heard he's in a similar position to Eorl where he isn't going to be 100% ever again and Stone would like him off the playing roster and maybe take up a coaching role.
Other hand someone told me he is fully recovered and waiting to rip into preseason so who knows??
Stone is interested in that Jack Stockwell who is a prop and we will only get him if a quota spot becomes available.
Maybe that a couple of good props become available if Catalan go down. Bousquet and Casty.... I'd take either of them.....do French players count on non fed?
